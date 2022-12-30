There Porsche 911 Dakar has undoubtedly hit the mark, presenting the Zuffenhausen sports car in a new guise that is not that of an SUV and which has been able to gather acclaim even among purists. A choice that Lamborghini also followed with the Huracan Sterrato, with the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand that is still part of the Volkswagen orbit. Just the number one of the Wolfsburg group and president of the Stuttgart brand spoke of this type of car, raised sports cars that know how to get the bodywork dirty. What if Porsche really focused on an off-road range? Oliver Blume has a precise idea of ​​him in this regard.

“All we do is listen to our customers. We have customers in different regions of the world. We needed to bring a car that could be driven off-road and, thinking about our product strategy, we have the base 911, which goes from the base model to the Turbo S – Blume said in the interview issued to Car Magazine. The Porsche CEO then wanted to underline the brand’s ability to offer such different models, opening up the possibility of seeing others in the future: “Very few global brands are able to take these hits from the past and connect them with modern technology. But Porsche can. Then we thought “Why not a third pillar, in addition to sporty GTs and historic models? Why not off-road as well? When we were thinking about how to position the product and wondering if it was technically feasible, it has been a mind-boggling process over the last few years. But testing the prototypes, I was so convinced: it had such good off-road capability. This was the clear point when I decided to give it a try. GT models such as the GT2 RS are very motorsport focused; they are very convincing with their Nordschleife times. Heritage models have great product content. And now the 911 Dakar has a very high technical level”.