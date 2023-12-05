At Porsche Penske Motorsport it is now time to take stock and after the debut of the 963 LMDh we look to the future with confidence. 12 months ago there was great anticipation for the first outing on the track of the LMDh from Weissach, which made its his first appearance at the 24h of Daytona, and then went on to face the entire season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship and then in the FIA ​​World Endurance …Continue reading

#Porsche #numbers #positive #satisfaction