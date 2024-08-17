An exclusive model made in just 1974 units and dedicated to true “Porsche enthusiasts” to celebrate the 50 Years of the 911 Turbo. A unique car where interiors and surfaces recall historic models, yet integrated with modern style elements to which the optional Heritage Design package is added.

The debut in 1974

When he appeared for theFor the first time in 1974, the 911 Turbo Type 930 transferred the turbo technology used in the 917/10 and 917/30 racing cars to a series-production sports model, delivering superior performance combined with a unique design and unprecedented everyday usability. This celebratory model – which is based on the 911 Turbo S introduced in 2019 – therefore reinterprets this heritage. The standard vinyl side graphics recall the historic livery of the Porsche 911 RSR Turbo model presented at Frankfurt Motor Show 1973itself a precursor to the 911 Turbo. The livery is characterised by the very contemporary Turbonite colour, which was introduced exclusively for Turbo models and is now being used for the first time on a 911, and which also covers the inserts on the rear engine cover, the fuel filler cap and the Porsche emblem. Another reference to the past is the use of Anthracite Grey on the contour of the rear wing for the rear apron, the base of the exterior mirrors and the edges of the air intakes. The grille of the rear bonnet features a badge with a turbocharger icon and the dates 1974–2024. When the door is open, an LED projector projects the image of a turbocharger onto the ground next to the car. The 911 Turbo 50 Years comes with 911 Turbo S Exclusive Design wheels in Turbonite as standard.

70’s Interiors

The interior also tells the story of the Turbo. The centre panels of the seats and the interior door panels are covered in the iconic McKenzie tartan, an exclusive tribute to the first models, while other contrasting elements in Turbonite include the seat belts, controls, decorative stitching, decorative piping with black leather inserts and the Porsche crest on the GT sports steering wheel. The illuminated Turbo 50 logo is featured on the door sill plates with black brushed aluminium finish. Above the glove compartment is also a commemorative aluminium plate featuring both the Turbo 50 logo and the limited production number of the vehicle. The A-pillar, sun visors and roof lining are covered in perforated Race-Tex. The dashboard features the Porsche Design Subsecond analogue clock in a special Turbo 50 design.

The Heritage Design Package

The package Heritage Design 50 Years of Turbo, inspired by tradition and available as an optional, enriches the commemorative model with numerous other aesthetic elements and exclusive equipment features that hark back to the 911 Turbos of the 1970s. The base color of the Heritage Design package is Aventurine Green Metallic. Alternatively, both the standard 911 colors and the colors from the Paint to Sample program are available. One component of the package is a high-quality decorative graphic in white (satin finish) that comprises three different elements: a lollipop with individually selectable vehicle numbers between 0 and 99, the 50 Years of Turbo logo and a Porsche logo. Fans of a minimalist look can choose to do without some or all of the graphic elements. The historic Porsche emblem from 1964 can be found on the front bonnet and on the wheel hubs of the Sport Classic wheels, which are painted in Brilliant Silver and White (satin finish). The Turbo 50 and Porsche logos at the rear are in gold.

Performance and prices

As we said, the Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years is based on the 911 Turbo S, which has been in production since 2019. Its 3.7-liter boxer engine with twin turbocharging and variable turbine geometry (VTG) delivers 478 kW (650 hp) and 800 Newton meters of torque. With a kerb weight of 1,640 kilograms, the result is a weight-to-power ratio of 2.52 kg/hp. The 911 Turbo 50 can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds and reach 200 km/h in just 8.9 seconds. Power is transmitted to the wheels via the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and the active all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM) with PTV Plus torque split, which includes an electronically controlled rear differential lock with fully variable torque split. A sports exhaust system with black tailpipes comes as standard. The PASM sports suspension, lowered by 10 millimetres, and the front axle lift system are also standard, as are the HD Matrix LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus. The brake calipers of the standard PCCB carbon ceramic brake system are finished in black. Porsche Design Timepieces is offering, exclusively for owners of the 911 Turbo 50 Years, a special timepiece that pays tribute to the anniversary model. The 911 Turbo 50 Years Chronograph uses the COSC-certified Porsche Design WERK 01.200 movement with flyback function. Just like the car, this watch is limited to 1,974 pieces and combines classic design with modern technology. Its black dial with Turbonite elements perfectly mimics the dashboard clock. The strap, made of black automotive leather with decorative Turbonite stitching, has a folding clasp. The transparent case back offers a view of the winding rotor, which is inspired by the wheel design of the 911 Turbo 50. The limited edition number engraved on the titanium case corresponds to the number assigned to the limited-edition car. The chronograph is also available in a special version combined with the Heritage Design package. The The limited-edition 911 Turbo 50 Years anniversary model can be ordered now with prices starting from 283,096 euros, including VAT and country-specific equipment. Deliveries will begin in autumn 2024. The vehicle can already be admired as part of the special exhibition Beyond Performance – 50 years of Porsche Turbo at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen.