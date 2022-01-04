In the course of 2021 the segment F of the car market in Italy, characterized by the presence of supercar in sedan / luxury SUV format, it had a small increase compared to 2020. 5,088 units were registered during the year, against 4,808 in the previous year, with a stable share of the segment, equal to 0.3% of the total number of cars sold in Italy. Although the reference markets for this type of cars are other (China, the Emirates and the United States in particular), our data are interesting precisely due to the presence territorial of several leading brands.

In 2021 the best-selling F-segment car was Porsche 911, in slight growth, with 1,218 units registered. This is an excellent result for Porsche, and those who work for the German brand can look to the future with confidence, given that in second place there is Taycan (617 cars sold). The fact that an electric supercar is already in second place in this ranking is a sign of the times, even considering that already in 2020 the Italians had been attracted to this car. On the last step of the podium he places himself Maserati Ghibli: in absolute terms, with a better result than 2020 (563 registrations). Regarding Taycan, however, the Trident car was overtaken.

In the ranking they follow Mercedes S-Class (400 units registered), Porsche Panamera (334), Ferrari F8 (204), Jaguar F-Type (187), Ferrari Rome (165), Lamborghini Urus (159) and BMW 8 Series (153). Ferrari’s performance was very good, with two models that tickle the imagination of wealthy Italians. According to UNRAE data, the Rome model also returned to the top ten of coupe, in sixth place behind Mercedes E-Class and ahead of BMW Series 2. Panamera, Urus and F-Type have instead shown a certain consistency between 2020 and 2021, returning to the standings with merit. Back to Porsche, the 911 also made its appearance in the convertible rankings, in fourth place behind the Fiat 500, Volkswagen T-Roc and Mini: it sold 569 units, eight more than the Mazda MX-5. Porsche also found space in the top ten of the E segment, with the Cayenne (1,500 units sold) in seventh place.