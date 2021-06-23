The range of Porsche 911 992 series is further enriched, welcoming the sporty variant GTS which is declined on five different models. Two and a half years after the launch of the new series, therefore, the iconic model from Zuffenhausen expands its horizons with a version that visually stands out from its siblings, as well as having further improved performance. The range includes the rear-wheel drive 911 Carrera GTS with both Coupé and Cabriolet, also available with all-wheel drive for both variants, and the 911 Targa 4 GTS with all-wheel drive. The price list of the new Porsche 911 GTS starts at 140,981 euros.

The sporty soul of the new GTS is characterized by contrasting black body elements and darkened headlight areas. Black is also the dominant color of the interior. Many features have been crafted from Race-Tex microfiber to create a dynamic and elegant environment, with on-board technology usable through the latest generation of Porsche Communication Management (PCM) which has introduced numerous improvements in operation and connectivity. The three-liter flat-six turbo of the new 911 GTS delivers 353 kW (480 hp) and maximum torque of 570 Nm, an increase of 20 Nm compared to the previous model. It takes just 3.3 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km / h for the 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupé with eight-speed Porsche dual clutch transmission (PDK), which is three tenths faster than the older generation model. As an alternative to PDK, a seven-speed manual gearbox with particularly short travel is also available for all 911 GTS models. The GTS-specific suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and the high-performance brake system of the 911 Turbo ensure perfect grounding of longitudinal and lateral forces. Driving dynamics have been further improved with the Lightweight Design package, which will be available for the first time on the GTS and saves up to 25 kilograms on the weight of the car.

Thanks to Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard, the shock absorbers respond to dynamic changes. On the Coupé and Cabriolet, PASM is standard, combined with the sports chassis lowered by 10 millimeters. The concept of auxiliary springs in the rear comes from the Turbo models: the main springs are under tension in all driving conditions with the rebound remaining the same. The 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) center-locking black alloy wheels come from the 911 Turbo. The standard sports exhaust system is responsible for an even more emotional soundtrack, thanks to its specific GTS trim and the omission of some interior insulation. The sporty details of the GTS models are also taken up inside the passenger compartment, both from a functional and aesthetic point of view. The optional seven-speed manual gearshift lever has been shortened by 10mm, which allows for quick gear changes with a flick of the wrist. Standard are the GT Sport steering wheel, the Sport Chrono package with mode selector, the Porsche Track Precision app and the tire temperature indicator. The standard sports seat features seat belts and the GTS lettering embroidered on the headrests, a decorative element also found on the rev counter and on the Sport Chrono watch. The inserts on the dashboard and on the door trims, on the other hand, are in matt carbon.