Three letters are enough for lovers of Porsche to go back in time, retracing the tradition and the generations up to 1963, the year in which a story began, that of the 904 Carrera. And what does this have to do with it, you will think. Well it has to do with it, because it was the beginning of everything, the spark that led to the birth of that three-letter code, GTS, which also boasts the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS that we chose for our test drive in the Cabriolet version. An almost sixty-year journey, which we wanted to relive by driving this model, to fully savor the experience behind the wheel of a car that is high-performing but not extreme, ready in any case to scratch when necessary.

Consolidated design

The elegance and sportiness of the brand from Zuffenhausen combine perfectly on this model. The aesthetic is now the unmistakable one of the Stuttgart brand, so sharp but at the same time so muscular. Able to convey a sense of dynamism that makes it ready for any type of situation, even if it is the Cabrio declension. The rear then underlines all the road presence of this car, almost as if to say that alongside the power there is also the ability to always remain perfectly glued to the asphalt. In this regard, there are some technical devices under the skin, such as the new flow diverters in the front area of ​​the underbody to reduce lift, if you choose the Sport Design package. The latter also includes some gloss black finishes on the bumpers, side skirts, air intakes and diffuser.

The engine of the Porsche 911 GTS Convertible

The heart of the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is the six-cylinder 3.0 liter capable of delivering 480 HP and 570 Nm of maximum torque, available between 2,300 and 5,000 rpm. The performances speak of a shot from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 311 km/h. In our case, however, since it is the Cabriolet, the sprint from a standstill loses a little compared to the version with a fixed roof, with 0-100 which is consumed instead in 3.6 seconds. A little less panache even on top speed, with 309 km/h as top speed. In the Zuffenhausen galaxy, which includes more than 20 models for this car, the Carrera GTS is placed between the S and the extreme GT3, with respectively 30 HP more than the first and as many less than the second. The presence of the sunroof makes this variant more suitable for everyday driving, without necessarily thinking of having to scratch the curbs of the track.

Interiors

The decision to reduce the soundproofing materials has made it possible to bring a dark sound from the engine inside the passenger compartment, which thanks to the sports exhaust also spices up the Sunday outing with a pinch of racing which never hurts for those who choose this type of car . It is possible to choose both the seven-speed manual gearbox and, as in our case, the eight-speed dual-clutch PDK with traction that can be rear or integral. Opening the roof is very simple, with the canvas hood that folds quickly into the rear compartment, opening up the sky above our heads and making the journey even more engaging. The PCM 6.0 infotainment system, easy to consult, integrates perfectly into the dashboard and offers connectivity with your smartphone. The Sport Plus seats with leather and Alcantara upholstery, also used on the steering wheel, make the passenger compartment even more elegant and refined while many small details included in the GTS Interior Package complete the picture thanks to the colored background of the chronograph, the matt carbon inserts and GTS logos on the headrest.

How’s the Porsche 911 GTS

The steering is damningly precise, with each shift dictating the rhythm of the beating heart of the 911 GTS thanks to a six-cylinder that first whispers and then raises its voice when necessary. Curve after curve it always seems to skim the asphalt, quickly caressing it if you press hard on the accelerator or dancing at more moderate speeds, perhaps with the hood down and with the wind in your hair. And so you can easily have fun on the road, perhaps on a mixed route between the hills or taking full advantage of the open-air possibilities.

Prices and conclusions

The large family of the 992 series has also brought this GTS onto the road which represents a perfect compromise for customers in Zuffenhausen looking for performance but not ready for something too extreme such as the Turbo or the GT3, for example. Those who still want to go further without abandoning these three magical letters can opt for the Lightweight Design Package which includes seats with carbon monocoque, side and rear windows made with lightweight materials, lightened battery and rear steering wheels, just to name a few of the elements included. for a saving on the scale of 25 kg. The Porsche 911 GTS price list starts at 152,317 euros while for the Cabrio version it starts at 166,957 euros.