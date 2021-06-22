Difficult, isn’t it, choosing a Porsche 911 – there are quite a few different versions. Let’s simplify it for you. Want to pulverize everything in a straight line? Then go for the Turbo S. Want the most engaged driving experience? Then choose the GT3 or GT3 Touring. For all other wishes, it is best to choose the GTS. The GTS is traditionally the tastiest of the normal Elves. The formula is simple: just a little more power, dark exterior parts, nice options and a nice interior including an (optional) red counter.

Specifications Porsche 911 GTS (992)

The 3.0-liter six-cylinder comes from the Carrera S, but produces 30 hp more with 480 hp. The 0-100 time is now 3.3 seconds with the automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, which is actually faster than you’ll ever need. So you could also exclude the Turbo S. A manual transmission is also available, as is rear-wheel drive. Part of the sound insulation has been omitted so that the occupants can hear the sound better.

The appearance of the GTS

You recognize the Porsche 911 GTS anyway by the GTS badges. In addition, there are various black accents and black rims (20-inch front, 21-inch rear). The poker of the manual gearbox is 10 millimeters shorter and various options are available as standard, such as the GT sports steering wheel, Sport Chrono package and the ‘Race Tex’ fabric for the interior.

The option list includes the Lightweight Design package, which makes the Porsche 911 GTS (992) 25 kilograms lighter with, among other things, bucket seats and the omission of the rear seat. In addition, the windows are made of lighter glass and Porsche is installing a smaller battery.

Prices Porsche 911 GTS (992)

The cheapest is the GTS Coupé, without four-wheel drive. This costs 184,600 euros. Four-wheel drive costs about 10,000 euros extra. The most expensive is the four-wheel drive Targa, which costs 211,000 euros. The new Porsche 911 GTS (992) will be coming to dealers in September.