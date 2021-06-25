The German company renews the 911 family and will arrive in November with a renewed GTS: the 3.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine will guarantee 473 Hp and 420 Nm of torque and will be combined with either an eight-speed double-clutch Pdk gearbox or a Porsche manual. seven-speed

Porsche 911 “expands” and completes the 992 series: after the new one GT3, the 911 Gts is also on the way, which will sit between the Turbo and the Carrera S. The new model will be more powerful than the latter, with sporty exterior details in black (for the package SportDesign) and a dedicated suspension system for driving dynamics aiming for greater involvement. New features include a black spoiler, specific alloy wheels and the “Gts” badge on both the sides and rear of the car. In total there are five Gts derivatives that can be chosen, including the Targa 4 Gts.

Porsche 911 Gts: performance – Available in both rear and all-wheel drive, the car can be ordered in coupé and convertible versions, while the Targa 4 Gts variant is only available with four-wheel drive. All models come standard with LED headlights equipped with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, which guarantees ample illumination. The new 911 Gts will have 473 hp – 30 more than the Carrera S – and 420 Nm of torque, thanks to the 3.0-liter boxer six-cylinder combined with an eight-speed dual clutch Pdk gearbox (), or, alternatively, a Porsche seven-speed manual. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h is just 3.3 seconds: three tenths less than the previous generation and the Carrera S.

The sportdesign and gts interior packages – The new Gts borrows various elements from the 911 Turbo, such as the high-performance braking system and the suspension further upgraded to Gts specifications. The coupe and convertible have the system as standard Porsche Active Suspension Management (Pasm for short) and a sports chassis lowered by 10 mm. The 911 Targa 4 Gts, on the other hand, uses the chassis and Pasm system of the Targa 4S. In the package SportDesign Exclusive bumpers and side skirts are integrated, standard Sport Plus seats with Race-Tex leather and fabric upholstery, GT Sport steering wheel, Sport Chrono package and Pcm 6.0 infotainment, plus the app Porsche Track Precision. While the optional Gts Interior package adds matte carbon inserts for the dashboard, contrast stitching, the colored background of the stopwatch and the Gts logos on the headrests.

Italian availability and prices – Coming by the end of the year, as an option there will also be the Lightweight Design Package, which includes the seats with carbon monocoque, the lightweight lithium battery, the side and rear windows made of light materials and the elimination of the rear seats, the steering rear axle and some added aerodynamic elements. The new 911 Gts will arrive in November and these will be its Italian prices: the base model will cost 146,743 euros, while the Gts Cabriolet will start from 161,383 euros. For the 4-wheel drive versions it will be necessary to add 8,052 euros, while the 911 Targa 4 Gts will cost 169,435 euros, just like the Cabriolet 4.

