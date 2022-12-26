Porsche has spoiled us in 2022 with two RS-badged cars. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS was a wish we had long since given up. When he actually came, he was even better than dared to dream. Not for nothing that it was awarded the best car of TopGears Speed ​​Week. Now he takes on the supreme RS: the 911 GT3 RS.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a genuine race car, but with a license plate and government commitment that you can drive it along the Maccie. In 2022, such race cars should produce hundreds of kilos of downforce. The 911 GT3 RS does not disappoint with 860 kilos at 285 km/h and 406 kilos at 200 km/h.

Specifications of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and 718 Cayman GT4 RS

The 911 gets a 4.0-liter boxer six-cylinder that produces 525 hp. From 0 to 100 km/h should be possible in 3.2 seconds and the top is 296 km/h. The 718 Cayman is close behind with 500 hp, 450 Nm and a 0-100 time of 3.4 seconds. The top speed is even higher at 315 km/h. That has undoubtedly to do with that huge spoiler of the 911.

It’s high time to put these two titans side by side on the TopGear circuit. In this video we dive into the past of the Porsche RS philosophy, hold a drag race, test the downforce and let the two roar. In short, everything you want to see and hear from them. The most important thing comes at the end; which one should you want? You see it here.