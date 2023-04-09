The GT3 RS is not one, not two, but three hands full. It’s so physical it makes your limbs shake, so demanding you actually need two brains. It’s a car that requires you to warm up first. Roll your shoulders, stretch your fingers, turn your head in circles, do whatever you see fit. Prepare yourself. And yet you will bite the dust.

There isn’t much that looks like him. The McLaren Senna, that’s the car people usually call it, but even with that car I’m not sure it’s as urgent, as physically overwhelming as the GT3 RS when you go in, through and out of a fast corner . Modern supercars lack a sharp edge. We’ve stated several times that they tend to place speed and effortlessness over engagement.

The GT3 RS does have a sharp edge

Well done, Porsche; you show that things can be done differently. Because the GT3 RS is a cannon, a missile, a car with a total, complete, 100-percent focus on attack, attack and more attack. It’s all he knows. I can hardly think of what he is like on the public road. An instigator of pure terror, I suspect.

I don’t have any brain cells free to worry about that right now though, as the rear tires are warmed up to 70 degrees, the carbon-ceramic brakes glow, the humiliated airstreams are left vibrating and the GT3 packs punches like an unhinged rioter. He demonically claws himself into the asphalt and keeps bashing me until I’m dead. It’s a lot, busy, hectic.

The GT3 RS is like a real racing car

He’s super stiff and always moving, slipping and twisting, resisting and fighting. He belittles me and lets me know I’m not good enough for him. “Give me a real driver,” he seems to shout. “One that doesn’t blink or hold its breath through the Follow Through.” Oh dear, where’s The Stig when you need him?

I’m scouring my memory banks, but I can’t think of another production car that can emulate a race car so well. Which behaves just like that, in all its manners and methods. Just that snappy, grumpy, grumpy behavior when the tires and brakes were still cold. And even now he is touchy as he talks about the countless bumps, bumps and grooves in the Top Gearcircuit stomps.

Transfer to the Cayman

I didn’t keep track of the lap times exactly, that’s The Stig’s job, but I did see me go through the Follow Through at 114 mph. I tried the same trick with the GT4 RS and had not just a ‘moment’, but a MOMENT at 153 km/h. He was completely lost for a moment, where the GT3 RS shrugged and ‘is that all?’ grumbled as he went 30 km/h faster. Insane.

And that one moment also represents the difference between these two. More than 400 kilos of downforce at 200 km / h, from a wing that must have provoked all law and regulation experts, while the GT4 has to make do with a pathetic excuse for a spoiler. Well, see for yourself. Until the GT3 came along, we all thought that GT4 spoiler was quite something. Now it just looks… proportional.

Specifications of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the 718 Cayman GT4

I haven’t talked about the engines and performance yet. The GT3 extracts everything the 4.0-litre six-cylinder boxer has to offer from the engine, anywhere, anytime. You can control the differential and damping settings to maximize that, with the result that it’s not just the speed at the apex, but also the traction on acceleration that separates the Porsche 911 GT3 RS from the Cayman GT4 RS.

The Cayman has the same engine, but with 25 horsepower less (it also weighs 135 kilos less, by the way). In a straight line he’s hardly slower and when it comes to heavenly noise, he’s your go-to. The carbon fiber intakes behind the doors are black holes that drag air into their dark depths. The sound becomes even more dramatic, a screech that certainly becomes so ferocious towards 9,000 rpm that you never want to take off the gas, gear after gear. It sounds like the GT3 RS feels.

The GT4 RS is softer

To drive, the GT4 RS is noticeably softer and more forgiving. We never charged him for that at Speed ​​Week, in the company of the Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren Elva. There he felt tight as a string; I feel some slack here. But I’ve decided it’s a nice kind of play, especially when it’s so controllable and the balance in braking and turning is so good.

That’s also the difference between the two – the GT4 RS flatters you, that balance that a mid-engine delivers is more natural, more comprehensible. In addition to courage, the GT3 requires technique and understanding, the art of using the concept of a rear engine to really get the most out of the car. That’s always been the case with 911s, but here the response is so delicate and precise that you can reach totally new heights. On beautiful asphalt it just eats everything up, on bumpy tracks you need balls, dedication, skill and intelligence.

And those brakes! There’s only one car we’ve ever tested that stopped faster. Also a Porsche: the mighty 918 Spyder. The GT3 RS stopped in 74.5 meters from 160 km/h, subjecting us to 2g in the process; making it better than anything else from a McLaren P1 to a Ferrari SF90.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs Cayman GT4 RS: which one should you have?

A few more words about the value. For the experiences and competencies that these two cars offer their drivers, they are bargains. Both are absolutely incredible to ride, both setting brand new standards for both track and street use. You know which one you need for what.

If you pay 325k (240k in Belgium) for the GT3 RS, you will have to order a few things for a mille or 30 to get it race-ready. For 226k (157k in Belgium), the GT4 RS is one of the best offers of our time. It doesn’t need a roll cage or magnesium wheels. I’d rather have it than any hypercar. And even better than the GT3 RS.

Winner: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS (20/20)

Second place: Porsche 911 GT3 RS (18/20)

Specifications of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS (2023)

engine

3,996 cc

six-cylinder boxer

500 hp @ 8,400 rpm

450 Nm @ 6,750 rpm

Drive

rear wheels

7v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds

top 315 km/h

Consumption

13.2 l/100 km

299 g/km CO2 G label

Dimensions

4,456×1,822x

1,267 mm (lxwxh)

2,482mm (wheelbase)

1,490 kilograms

54 l (petrol)

125 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 226,400 (NL)

€157,621 (B)

Specifications of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS (2023)

engine

3,996 cc

six-cylinder boxer

525 hp @ 8,500 rpm

465 Nm @ 6,300 rpm

Drive

rear wheels

7v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds

top 296 km/h

Consumption

13.4 l/100km

305 g/km CO2 G Label

Dimensions

4,572×1,900x

1,322 mm (lxwxh)

2,457mm (wheelbase)

1,525 kilograms

64 l (petrol)

132 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 325,200 (NL)

€240,187 (B)