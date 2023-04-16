This is extremely precision work, but not of the kind for which the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS has a button on the steering wheel. This is not something you will learn in a high school race course. And no matter how many smart systems Porsche crams into their cars, there is no resounding four-letter abbreviation for this. Well, maybe one that starts with an S and ends with a T.

In a matter of centimeters, the broad hips of the upper 911 shuffle along the ancient, dented walls. The razor-sharp tuned performance boxer engine makes its impatience known through monotonous blaring. A stray cat takes off, hunched little men watch in bewilderment from behind their windows. With a lot of boxer kick I roll over the cobblestones of a small village, somewhere in the mountains around San Marino, and I smack my hand on the Alcantara steering wheel with a roar.

What are we going to test today?

That KitKat commercial from the past bubbles up involuntarily: ‘What are we doing?!’ The setup of this test could not have been missed: experience Porsche’s latest masterpiece not in the drizzly polder, but in Rimini in beautiful weather, on beautiful roads and on the Misano circuit, where the active aero, extra downforce and electronic tuning tricks really mean something .

Last week it dawned on me that things could turn out very differently. Not only was it barely warmer in Italy than in wintery Netherlands, thunderstorms and many millimeters of rain ruled the forecasts. Chris Harris has already experienced on a drenched Silverstone how the GT3 RS holds up on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s in conditions for which those tires are not intended.

The day does not start so well

This was supposed to be a valuable addendum TG‘s 992 GT3 RS portfolio: a driving report in a more appropriate location, written by someone with, on a good day, a fraction of Harris’s driving skills. But everything goes wrong. The weather forecast was right: it’s cold and it’s raining.

In Bologna it takes an hour and a half before they want to give us our rental car after many hand gestures. When we arrive at our destination, our GT3 RS turns out to be late. And when the truck from Zuffenhausen does arrive, the Cup 2s first have to be exchanged for Pilot Sport 4Ss. For safety, but certainly also for my peace of mind.

The GP Elite team, which supervises the circuit sessions by car, mounts the milder tires and driver-cum-instructor Max van Splunteren tries to hastily erase the novelty with some gas and braking actions in the rain-soaked parking lot. I’ve never started a ride like this.

We get into the Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Once I set off, the afternoon has come to an end and so it is not only soaking wet, but also dark and very busy, with traffic deep into the mountains. They have only heard very sporadically of the concept of street lighting in this region. And if a blanket of dense fog also descends, I certainly don’t have it anymore.

The Top Gear RS curse holds. A few years ago I got a few hours of driving time in the 700 hp 991 GT2 RS in the north of Spain, where instead of the intended beautiful weather, the heaviest rainfall in years was underway, including flooding.

Back then the Cup 2 was the only rubber available, so I couldn’t feel a tenth of the performance potential of the most extreme production 911 ever. No temperature in the tires, no grip, no connection. It was, despite the fact that it was an educational afternoon, also one of my saddest driving moments. So today we’re going to do this thinly.

The conditions of this test

The most track-worthy new 911 on brand new tires in a temperature of 3 degrees, on a winding route I don’t know, in the dark, in the fog and the pouring rain with gunk and autumn leaves everywhere… And with a hard deadline when I get it back must hand in: in an hour and a quarter. Without even a scratch, because otherwise tomorrow’s media program will be ruined.

The GT3 RSs don’t grow on trees, so this car is very difficult to replace. Yes, I am relaxed. In addition to the pressure of surviving damage-free, there is also the pressure of writing this driving test. After all, the big news about the 992 GT3 RS is the aero and the electronics. What can I say about that now? What can I learn from this handful of kilometers?

Nothing at all, I’m afraid, and I try to make out in the darkness what those dials on the steering wheel actually do. I spot things about the active suspension, something about Torque Vectoring+ and a few other things that are of little use on public roads in themselves, but now absolutely nothing. I peer into the white haze of light in front of the car, dodge another Punto with a broken headlamp blasting out of a side aisle, and my head starts to spin a little.

The handling of the 911 on the road

Until I suddenly realize what I’m actually doing. I drive this piece of racing ingenuity in these harsh conditions on these unpredictable and downright dangerous roads – and it takes me barely more effort than a trip to the Saturday residential boulevard in an average hatchback. It’s just as frustrating, yes, but it should still be intimidating and overwhelming. That’s not it.

I can hear the grit of the roads clattering through the wheel arches, the steel roll cage creaking softly on bumps and bumps. Everything points to me being in a specialist instrument. The alcantara bucket seat has me in its grip from moment one and puts me in the middle of the action of the drive, chassis and steering.

The latter consists of such a light and subtle movement game that it is as if I am dancing with Tinker Bell. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS flows from corner to corner, I simply direct his skill. The steamroller wide tires are not difficult or grumpy with cants or cracks in the asphalt. The suspension places them like a freerunner’s feet: confident and determined.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS reacts immediately

When I can look more than 20 meters ahead for a moment, dare to give extra gas and a vicious bump immediately punishes my impatience, the car never gets out of control. And it never hits the ground. That throttle… It has an electric quality to it. Weird to compare a top Porsche product with the Skoda Enyaq scale, but try to approach that instantaneous response of an electric motor with your interplay of shafts, pistons and valves.

The lack of lag here is almost scary. Meanwhile behind you you hear that raw, classic 911 sound swell, almost unfiltered and reverberating between the cold tubes of the cage. You can feel how the PDK transmission, despite its flawless functioning, still encourages you to shift gears yourself.

You instinctively know the size of the car, the sharpness of its reactions is completely normal within minutes, there is no habituation process, no learning to read and write. This is completely natural driving. Interaction perfection.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is finally allowed on the track

The next day I send the Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Weissach package (carbon roll cage, magnesium wheels, even tighter chassis) over a drying Misano with Van Splunteren in the co-driver’s seat. Also now there is a hurry again, because I have to catch my return flight. It will be a highly compressed masterclass: fifteen minutes of flames, soaking up the circuit that is strange to me, deepening my image of the car and yes, feeling the downforce. A little. I think.

‘I missed a great artist’s show, but I did go backstage’

It’s the icing on the cake, but that cake is still what matters. Despite all the technology, the many settings, the spoilers and diffusers and half-opened wheel arches: this still turns out to be ‘just’ a 911. An approachable car, a compact and focused piece of precision tool with which you will be well prepared anyway – in any environment then. I was afraid that I wouldn’t be able to get to know him in this short time. As it turns out, you don’t have to get to know him at all.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS remains accessible

Most of what is stated above, I could also have said about the previous version of this car. The innovations to the engine, the electronics, the aerodynamics, the chassis – I still don’t know the details. But what I do know is that all the extra performance potential the 992 GT3 RS possesses hasn’t made it any less accessible. This is still a car that can always do more than what you can come up with for it.

After a few rounds of Misano I head straight for the airport. And when I sit next to gates and in taxis for the next 16 hours thinking about canceled flights – that one TG RS curse goes far, very far – I feel enriched. I missed a great artist’s show, but I did go backstage. There I had a few drinks with him, musing on life. Circuit setups, aero? Great, but I can now call the GT3 RS by its first name.

Still for a while though

Things about the Porsche 911 GT3 RS that we may not have fully experienced, but that are still fun to tell? But of course, do you have a minute? It has slightly more horsepower, but slightly fewer newton meters than its predecessor, setting a new horsepower-per-liter record (131 vs 130) for naturally aspirated Porsches. Among other things, the intake and exhaust, the camshafts and the cylinder heads have been optimized and there is a more effective oil cooler.

The PDK transmission is 20 kilos lighter than the eight-speed variant in the regular 911 and the ratios are shorter. The top speed is also less than 300 km/h. There are more and smarter aero tricks, as you can see from the half-open wheel arches side bladesthe extended front splitter with venturi (there are no longer any coolers left and right) and the rear wing with hydraulic DRS position.

There is no frank more because of the exhaust of hot air from the central radiator, the underbody is completely closed for the first time and even the front suspension arms have an airfoil to provide extra downforce (a whopping 40 kilos at top speed). Yes, it goes that far…

Specifications of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS (2023)

engine

3,996 cc

six-cylinder boxer

525 hp @ 8,500 rpm

465 Nm @ 6,300 rpm

Drive

rear wheels

7v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds

top 296 km/h

Consumption (average)

13.4 l/100km

305 g/km CO2

Dimensions

4,572×1,900x

1,322 mm (lxwxh)

2,457mm (wheelbase)

1,525 kilograms

64 l (petrol)

luggage compartment n/a

Prices

€ 333,300 (NL)

€240,187 (B)