Porsche and AutoCar India have set two lap records at the Buddh International Circuit, the production car record with a 911 GT3 RS and the production electric car record with a Taycan Turbo S. Both vehicles have been driven by the first Formula 1 driver. from India, Narain Karthikeyan. The records have been certified by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the country's automobile body, affiliated to the FIA.

The previous record for a production car was broken by Narain Karthikeyan himself, in 2019, with a 911 GT2 RS: 2:00.266 minutes. At the wheel of the GT3 RS, he has managed to reduce the time to 1:59:584 minutes. This makes the Porsche 911 GT3 RS the fastest production vehicle on the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) and the only one to go under two minutes. With a straight line speed of over 250 km/h, this record enters the extensive list of achievements of the Stuttgart brand.

The 525 hp 911 GT3 RS of the 992 generation is powered by a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine. This nine-eleven, considered the definitive circuit car, owes its speed in part to the work done on aerodynamics, to increase cornering grip, and to the different degrees of set-up that can be easily controlled with controls on the steering wheel.

«The rear part of the circuit is especially suitable for the GT3 RS. I suppose that in the long 'D' curve and the other fast ones it must be 20 or 25 km/h faster than the GT2 RS. That's why you save a lot of time. It's an excellent track vehicle, fantastic to drive. “I am a fan of Porsche, they have done a great job with this car,” commented Karthikeyan.

In addition to the GT3 RS, the Taycan Turbo S set a lap record and became the fastest production electric vehicle at the BIC. It is powered by a double electric motor that supplies power to all four wheels and generates 750 HP and 1,050 Nm of torque.

The four-door luxury sports car, also driven by Karthikeyan, recorded an impressive lap time of 2:10.313 minutes.

The previous record for a production car was broken by Narain Karthikeyan himself, in 2019



FP





Following Karthikeyan's record with the Taycan Turbo S, the former Formula 1 star sees a promising future for electric vehicles. «I can't believe how fast it accelerates. The steering is also magnificent, precise and with very good touch, which allows me to draw with finesse. Electric cars are now much more pleasant to drive and the fun factor in cars like this Taycan Turbo S impresses. “I think there is a bright future for high-performance battery models,” says Karthikeyan.

“The 911 GT3 RS and the Taycan Turbo S demonstrate Porsche DNA,” said Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India. “With our unrivaled capabilities in both combustion engine and electric vehicles, we have cemented our status as India’s fastest automobile brand, on road and track.”