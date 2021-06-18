To the great enthusiasm of the public for the recent launch of the new 911 GT3 Touring there is an announcement that certainly will not please fans Porsche hard and pure. The house from Zuffenhausen has announced in the past few hours that for the moment in California it will not market GT3 models with a manual gearbox, leaving the PDK automatic dual clutch as the only transmission option. The decision is not a technical one, nor a market one, were it not for the fact that the US state has not yet adopted the approval procedure J2805 which serves to approve manually operated transmissions such as that of the high-performance 911.

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, 510 HP of pure pleasure

Porsche has been hoping until the end that the California government will update the regulation in time for the car’s launch. But this was not the case and therefore the German house will not be able to sell models with manual transmission on that market. There is little optimism about the future development of the question from Zuffenhausen: “For now we are not able to say whether we will propose the GT3 with the manual gearbox in California later on – a company spokesman told Carscoops -. What is certain is that on MY 2022 you can only have the PDK “. The paradox is that this bureaucratic obstacle in no way affects the marketing of the other Porsches with manual gearbox.

The worst news is for the Californians who have already written their name in the order book opting for a model with a manual gearbox. Porsche can do nothing to please them: “We have to accept and abide by national and local guidelines in every market. Not just in the United States but around the world – explains the company spokesman heard by Carscoops -. Unfortunately this means that due to a regulation being updated we will not be able to sell 911 GT3s with manual transmission in the state of California “. And the customers? Will a letter of apology and a suitable counter-offer be enough to make them digest the bad news? Porsche hopes so much, because the risk of losing a lot of orders is more than real.