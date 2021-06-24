There Porsche with the 911 GT2 RS established the new Nürburgring record for road cars, on the 20.8 kilometers of the Nordschleife. The 911 GT2 RS of the record was equipped with the Manthey Performance Kit. The best time of 6: 43,300 minutes was obtained on June 14, in the presence of a notary, with the development pilot Porsche Lars Kern behind the wheel of the 911 GT2 RS from 515 kW (700 hp).

Porsche has beaten by 4.747 seconds the previous primacy of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series of 4,747 seconds, 6: 43.300 of the Porsche against the time of 6: 48.047 of Mercedes-AMG. Also this time of 6: 43.300 for the entire revolution equals 6: 38.835 for the old variant shorter.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS video record lap at the Nürburgring in 6: 43.300 minutes

Record at the Nürburgring for the Porsche 911 GT2 RS

The primacy of the AMG GT Black Series al Nürburgring was beaten by the 911 GT2 RS which made the stopwatch stop on time 6: 43.300. beating the previous record of 4.747 seconds with tires Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R road legal, at an average speed of 185.87 km / h.

Lars Kern at the wheel of the 911 GT2 RS celebrates the Nürburgring record

Lars Kern broke the record despite summer conditions and a track temperature of 41 degrees. The Porsche driver a few days ago had set another record at the Nürburgring, behind the wheel of the new one Cayenne Turbo.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS at the Nürburgring, characteristics

The Manthey Performance Kit from Porsche Tequipment consists of chassis, aerodynamics and brake components specially developed for the 911 GT2 RS. Also includes light alloy wheels of magnesium of the Weissach package.

The aerodynamic components are the first things you notice. The fins additional on the front spoiler increase the downforce on the front axle in combination with a carbon underbody and additional air guide elements in the area of ​​the front wheels.

The 911 GT2 RS at the Nürburgring with equipped with the Manthey Performance Kit

The downforce increases from 49 to 70 kilograms at 200 km / h, and on the rear axle from 93 to 200 kg at the same speed. This is made possible thanks to a new rear spoiler, a modified diffuser and aerodiscs on the rear wheels.

The suspension optimized for the track benefit from Porsche and Manthey’s many years of motorsport experience. The front shock absorbers can be adjusted on three different settings and there are four settings on the rear ones. Special racing brake pads for the PCCB ceramic brake system reduce fading, improving responsiveness and control precision.

The Manthey Performance Kit includes specific aerodynamic appendages to increase performance

The magnesium rims, diameter 20 inches at the front e 21 inches at the rear, offer a weight saving of 11.4 kg and are available in Brilliant Silver, Black, Aurum, White Gold Metallic and Platinum.

An additional water tank for the spray-cooling of the intercoolers increases the overall volume by about nine liters, thus increasing the time between refills.

The 911 GT2 RS at the Nürburgring beat the time of the AMG GT Black Series

