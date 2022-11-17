The Stuttgart company presented the new 911 Dakar at the Los Angeles auto show, the special version with raised suspension and all-wheel drive that recalls Porsche’s successes at the historic rally raid. Limited production of 2,500 copies

Alexander Follis

The world premiere of the new Porsche 911 Dakar took place at the Los Angeles Auto Show, scheduled for November 18-27. Produced in 2,500 units, this special series commemorates the first overall victory of the Stuttgart brand at the historic rally raid in 1984. The 911 Dakar is equipped with a ground clearance 50 mm higher than that of a Carrera with sports suspension. In addition, a frame lift system at the front and rear is standard which can raise the ground clearance by a further 30 mm. Thus the car is capable of tackling more demanding terrain as if driving an SUV and up to high speeds, while above 170 km/h the car lowers automatically. The 911 Dakar is equipped with tires specially developed by Pirelli, namely the Scorpion All Terrain Plus as standard with sizes of 245/45 ZR19 at the front and 295/40 R20 at the rear. The car can already be ordered at a price of 230,990 euros.

Power and control — The engine is the traditional 3.0 six-cylinder boxer which delivers 480 HP and a torque of 570 Nm. The sprint is worthy of a sports car: 3.4 seconds to reach 100 km/h, while the top speed is self-limited at 240 km/h. h because of the tyres all terrain. As standard, the car is equipped with an eight-speed PDK automatic transmission and, of course, all-wheel drive. In addition, thanks to the rear axle steering and the active roll stabilization system, the car is more agile off-road. Two dedicated driving modes have been studied: the "Rallye" which is effective on uneven and uneven terrain and can offer all-wheel drive focused on the rear and the "Off Road" which automatically activates the maximum ground clearance and works best on difficult surfaces. and on the sand. Inside, the 911 Dakar offers just two seats to keep the weight down at 1,605 kg, just ten more than the Carrera 4 Gts with PDK gearbox.

Adventurous options — The options list of the 911 Dakar immediately shows that this is a model designed for adventure. An optional roof rack with a capacity of 42 kg is supplied and which can be useful for housing rally equipment such as jerry cans, folding shovels or traction wedges. Furthermore, a tent is also available, also for the roof. Finally, for the more enthusiasts, Porsche offers an exclusive color in the Rallye Design package: the two-tone white and metallic gentian blue finish with red and gold decorations, the same that appeared on the winning car of the Paris-Dakar in 1984. The customer can also choose a customized race number between 1 and 999 to place on the side, while the logo rough roads immediately brings to mind the sponsor with which the Stuttgart cars faced the race. The Rallye Sport package, on the other hand, includes an anti-rollover bar, six-point belts and a fire extinguisher to transform the 911 Dakar into a true racing vehicle. Finally, dedicated chronographs with titanium carbide cases are also available. The Rallye Design package costs 26,718 euros.