We found out not too long ago in the Moroccan desert that you can play very well in the sand with the Porsche 911 Dakar. But how many people are really going to plod through the sand with their limited Elfje of three euros? We’re guessing buyers just want it because they think it’s super cool, or as an addition to a collection. In addition, not everyone likes sand. It’s gross, rough and annoying. And it gets everywhere.

So we were especially curious how the 911 Dakar behaves like daily driver. You could make a small assumption that the increased suspension travel provides more comfort and that it is perhaps the nicest 911 for commuting. So we exchange the sand dunes for the Dutch thresholds to investigate that.

Agricultural vehicle?

In front of us is a Porsche 911 Dakar with a Dutch T registration. Quite funny, because license plates of agricultural vehicles also start with a T, and let this Elf have a shovel on the roof and fat off-road tires. Our Dakar does not carry the Rallye Design Pack with two tone paint and those funny fictional sponsor stickers of more than 28,000 euros, or a rally sticker set of 4,500 euros, but it is simply painted in the color Shade Green. For a daily driver, that seems to us to be the best choice.

Without stickers, it is a nice icebreaker when you visit business relations. Especially if you order the roof rack (of almost 6,000 euros) and attach things like two jerry cans and a pioneer shovel (all together 650 euros). As far as we are concerned, these accessories are mandatory if you drive a Dakar. By the way, the stuff is secured with a combination lock, so you won’t just lose your official Porsche shovel.

People think the Porsche 911 Dakar is cool – or weird

People know (particularly those in raised Volvo station wagons or Land Rovers, gardeners with a roof rack and other Porsche owners) will love the fact that you drive around with a load. Others will want explanations about what the hell is on the roof – or wonder if it will soon spread its wings for take-off.

You shouldn’t be camera shy with this car anyway, because in the rear view mirror you regularly see a phone going up to take a picture. Funnily enough, a lot of people are more interested in what kind of person drives such a silly box; they look more at you than at the car, often followed by a thumbs up.

High beams and a roof rack on the Porsche 911 Dakar

Unique to the 911 Dakar is a small power point in the roof, about where you would normally expect an antenna. This powers the LED spotlights on the rack, which are bright enough to disrupt the biorhythm of your local robin population. You don’t have a whistle on this light in the Netherlands, since you are officially not allowed to use the lamps (not even to express your displeasure against left-wingers), no matter how tempting it is.

According to Porsche, they must even be covered on public roads. A nice excuse to drive the thing to Sweden, because every Volvo has such a light box there. You operate the 2,600 lumens of LEDs with a button on the ceiling of the car. The only downside is that you don’t get to see anywhere on the inside that the lights are on, so be careful not to blind anyone during the day. In the dark you really notice it when they burn. It would be even cooler if it was a rocker switch, like on an airplane, but that would be a break in style for the interior. Porsche also sells a roof tent for the 911, which looks great at this Dakar. With this you can really go on an adventure.

How much higher is it?

The 911 Dakar is in all cases 50 millimeters higher on its feet than a normal entry-level 911. At the push of a button, the ground clearance increases by another 30 millimeters thanks to a lift system. Up to 170 km/h, the Dakar remains in the high driving position, so you can always drive high in the Netherlands and Belgium. You notice that the car is a bit stiffer; in the normal position, the Dakar is most comfortable.

On the highway it sways pleasantly slightly, and you would expect that you hardly notice any bumps. But you are mistaken about that. You don’t have to brake extra for the height and the front dampers absorb the bumps without any problems, but when you go back down you notice that the rear dampers are surprisingly stiff. Not surprising, because they are allowed to lift the weight of the engine. As a result, you clatter off thresholds quite hard, which is certainly not very pleasant with the standard carbon fiber bucket seats.

The bucket seats in the Porsche 911 Dakar are not for every day

Those fairings look great, but it wouldn’t be our first choice for a daily driver. The backrest is fixed and there is no adjustable lumbar support. Long journeys aren’t an agony, but it’s worth considering going for the 18-way adjustable seats. Then you can later also sell your 911 Dakar as a ‘rare specification’. A rear seat is missing anyway, which is why the car, including all extras, weighs only 16 kilos more than a GTS. Lightweight windows contribute to the weight reduction.

You can have a roll cage installed in place of the rear seat. It’s cool, always do. Unless you want to use that space for groceries, because with the 911 you can’t reach the rear part through a tailgate. The only storage space you have is the frank in the nose. There you can easily store two ‘too stingy to pay extra for hold luggage’ suitcases. Larger suitcases can of course be placed on the roof rack, if they do not weigh more than 42 kilos together.

Only one cup holder

Speaking of which, like all Elfs, you only have one cup holder in the center console (plus a fold-out one by the passenger) and there are few handy pockets for your keys and phone. For everyday use, lazy drivers will also miss the adaptive cruise control, as will the blind spot alert. We are very happy that we finally drive a modern car again without these meddlesome gimmicks.

As standard, the Porsche 911 Dakar is fitted with meaty Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tyres. Again not the best choice for daily kilometers, but it would be a shame if you did not purchase at least one set. The off-road tires complete the Dakar look and it is easy to live with. Compared to the noise coming from the off-road tires of something like a Jeep Wrangler, these Pirellis are whisper quiet.

Just a little more noise

The Porsche 911 Dakar makes just a bit more noise than a normal 911 in all areas; you can hear the tires a little better, the roof rack whistles slightly and the sound insulation is (due to the lightweight windows) just a little less. An optional Burmester audio system helps drown out the ambient noise, but the quality is a bit lost in the murmur.

How sporty it drives? In short bends and on roundabouts you feel that the steering wheel gives a little more resistance due to the deformation of the bulky tires and the nose reacts a little less directly than you are used to from a 911. The co-steering rear wheels add directness. Even with the off-road tires it is an above-average steering unit. When accelerating hard on uneven asphalt and with steering corrections in the corner, you feel that the entire car has just a little less balance, but the 911 Dakar is never really cunning. Porsche also simply offers a set of Pirelli P Zeros.

The Porsche 911 Dakar has a lower top speed

Due to the special tires, the top speed of our Dakar is limited to 240 km/h. In theory, a speed of 300+ km/h should be possible with the power of 480 hp and the torque of 570 Nm. The power goes to all wheels and you always have an eight-speed automatic. You don’t sacrifice anything in terms of acceleration: the 0-to-100 time of 3.4 seconds is equal to that of the 911 GTS with the same power. And although it is a water-cooled turbo engine, Porsche manages to elicit a nice raw and mechanical sound (just like with the other turbo-Elves). Motor so virtually no concessions.

Unique to the Dakar are the Rallye and Offroad riding modes. With the first, a lot of power goes to the rear wheels to be able to play on a loose surface. In Offroad mode, the suspension rises and the systems maximize traction to get out of tricky situations. Both modes have a custom launch control that allows a little more wheel slip.

So, is the Porsche 911 Dakar a good daily driver?

So, is the Dakar the ultimate all-day 911? Not quite. If your residential area is saturated with thresholds, it’s worth considering, but in terms of comfort and noise, you might be better off pocketing nearly $90,000 and getting the GTS. If you are even eligible to buy one of the 2,500 Dakars, you choose it mainly because it is one of the coolest Porsches of the moment, which also feels perfectly at home on the asphalt in the Benelux. And you immediately have a good reason to buy the equally cool Cayenne S Transsyberia. Otherwise that Dakar will feel so lonely in your collection.

Specifications Porsche 911 Dakar (2023)

engine

2,981 cc

six-cylinder boxer biturbo

480 hp @ 6,500 rpm

570 Nm @ 2,300 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds

top 240 km/h

Consumption (average)

11.3 l/100km

256 g/km CO2 G label

Dimensions

4,530×1,864x

1,338 mm (lxwxh)

2,450mm (wheelbase)

1,680 kilograms

67 l (petrol)

132 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 306,100 (NL)

€251,932 (B)