At Porsche they also know that the versatility of their 911 means that a regular Elfer has actually become a bit of a chubby GT. Just think: you can put a lot of luggage in it, four adults are also possible with a little good will for a very short ride and every 911 offers all the luxury you want in your daily car.

But to make all that possible, a base 911, or an S or a GTS, or those same all-wheel-drive models, weighs at least 3,000 pounds. Problem? No, 1,500 kilos is not very much, and 1,650 kilos for a Targa with a difficult roof and 4WD is not very much either. In addition: Porsche tailors its cars to customer demand. And they simply want a practical sports car.

What does the ‘T’ mean on the Porsche 911 Carrera T?

For the maniacs there are GT3 models, or things with TURBO or Dakar on them, and also at the bottom of the spectrum, Porsche has had a more purist alternative for a year or so: the Porsche 911 Carrera T. Where the ‘T’ stands for Touring. Which is old-fashioned 1960s Porsche jargon for something like ‘more focused on driving smoothly’. Or so.

The bottom line is that in Stuttgart they ripped the back seat out of a 911, and also a handful of soundproofing materials. In addition, you get lightweight side windows and a lightweight rear window, extra sporty sports seats, larger rims, the car is delivered an inch lower and a rather plastic sports steering wheel is mounted. Plus some stitching, extra logos, a sports exhaust and… a manual gearbox with seven gears. Although you can also order it with automatic transmission.

How much lighter is the 911 Carrera T?

You won’t be knocked back from the weight savings: 35 kilos. At a total weight of 1,505 pounds for the base 911. Which has the same power with 385 hp. The Porsche 911 Carrera T is also 0.3 seconds slower from 0 to 100 (because manual gearbox; it takes 4.5 seconds if you shift sharply) and the top is 291 km / h. The basic version goes 2 km/h faster.

Oh, and the starting price of the T is 184,700 euros (140,998 euros in Belgium) while the basic 911 will cost you 10,000 euros less in both the Netherlands and Belgium. So you get less speed, luxury and comfort for 10 grand more. How?

He is stiffer and harder

First of all: the Porsche 911 Carrera T is and drives very differently from a basic 911. Unlike any 911. It’s in its own stripped-back corner, where it’s noisy and gritty and loud. Which gives it emotionally more precision to steer a lot.

Everything is a little more direct, sharper and also pleasantly more sensitive than with other 911s – the GT models aside. But it also makes noise: you hear its tires and especially the wind. When you accelerate and the flaps of the sports exhaust open, the engine blares loudly. Nice in a tunnel and on a mountain pass, but in the city the valves close.

A possible reason to buy the Porsche 911 Carrera T

What stands out most is its phenomenal manual gearbox; possibly the best on the market. What a feeling, what a precision, perfectly positioned, perfectly tuned to the bike. Throttle, high revs and clap, next gear. To the whole no time repeat again. We don’t need those fake intergas pops, the car is already digital enough with its screens and trillions of electronic systems.

Shifting has always been fun, this is the superlative. Whether it is a reason to buy this Porsche 911 Carrera T and not the entry-level model, or the slightly more expensive S with 65 hp more, is up to you. We would succumb to the S if daily driver. Unless the commute would be over a mountain pass.

Specifications of the Porsche 911 Carrera T (2023)

engine

2,981 cc

six-cylinder boxer biturbo

385 hp @ 6,500 rpm

450 Nm @ 1,950 rpm

Drive

rear wheels

7v manual gearbox

Performance

0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds

top 291 km/h

Consumption (average)

10.6 l/100 km

240 g/km CO2 G label

Dimensions

4,530×1,852x

1,293 mm (lxwxh)

2,450mm (wheelbase)

1,470 kilograms

64 l (petrol)

132 l (luggage)

Prices

€184,700 (NL)

€140,998 (B)