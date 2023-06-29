There Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition draws inspiration from two winning cars: the Porsche 356 SLs and the 911 GT1 ’98. This special series is available exclusively on French market and is based on 911 Carrera GTS with a boxer engine 3.0 liters supercharged six-cylinder from 353 kW (480 hpcombined with a 7-speed manual gearbox or 8-speed PDK automatic.

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans

The 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition was developed to mark the centenary of 24 Hours of Le Mans. Numerous design details recall the Le Mans race, such as the “24h Le Mans” logothe laurel design on the rear lid grille, as well as a high-quality badge with the outline of the Le Mans circuit in the colors of the French flag and the anniversary lettering on the B-pillar.

Porsche 911 Le Mans

Outside, on the back, the decorative sticker is also visible “Born in Le Mans, Manufactured in Zuffenhausen”. There are also elements in the cockpit that pay homage to the 24-hour race: for example, theengraving of the Le Mans circuit on the center armrest, the “24h Le Mans” logo on the headrests or the model lettering on the door sills.

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS special series 24 Hours of Le Mans

The new 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition also draws inspiration from the winning cars at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 356SL (1951) and the 911 GT1 ’98. Elements of the 356 SL are present in the exterior of this edition, such as the color Le Mans Silver Metallic.

Porsche 911 GTS Le Mans special series

Even the starting number “46” is reproposed as a tribute to the 1951 victory. In the cockpit, the materials of the historic racing car, such as the pelle Graphite Blue and Graphite Blue côtelé velvet, have been transferred to the sports seats of the modern 911 Carrera GTS. The GT sports steering wheel It’s finished in Graphite Blue leather and there are stylish Cayon color accents.

There 911 GT1 ’98 instead it affected the circle design painted in Aurum and with a hairline in Le Mans Silver Metallic. The rear windows are decorated with a black graphics which recalls the air intakes of the racing car.

The starting number “46” of the 911 SL from 1951

The red seat belts they too are a reference to the 911 GT1 ’98. Each purchaser of the edition receives a personalized keychain and a Graphite Blue car cover for internal use.

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans price

Production of the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans is limited to only 72 specimens to celebrate 72 years of presence at the famous endurance race. The price, only for the French market, is 237,819 euroswith an increase of approx 80,000 euros compared to the Carrera GTS.

The car is produced in only 72 specimens

Despite the high cost, the car represents an opportunity for the passionate French to own a unique and valuable piece linked to the history of the German car company.

Photo Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans

