The Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is the best of both worlds: you have the high-revving 4.0 six-cylinder boxer of the GT3 that goes up to 9,000 rpm, but not the screaming design thanks to the removal of the fixed rear wing. Only connoisseurs will see that this is a special version of the 911 992. And in fact the Touring has become a more handsome whole than the ‘normal’ Porsche 911 992 GT3, which looks a bit more robust.

Specific details

In addition to the lack of a rear wing, you can also recognize the Porsche 911 992 GT3 Touring by its silver-colored window frames and exhaust pipes (although you can also get them in black), the GT3 front bumper in body color and the leather upholstery on the steering wheel, the gear lever , the center console and the door panels. In addition, the model also simply has a larger diffuser and the typical central exhaust pipes of a GT3. The lack of downforce is partly compensated by a retractable spoiler.

Just as fast and just as expensive

In terms of performance, almost nothing changes, the boxer engine in the GT3 Touring still delivers 510 hp at 8,400 rpm and 470 Nm at 6,100 rpm. Shifting is possible via a manual six-speed gearbox or, for the first time on the Touring, also via the PDK-7 gearbox. The weight of the 992 GT3 Touring is identical to that of the ‘regular’, with 1,418 kilos for the manual gearbox and 1,435 kilos for the PDK. The Porsche 911 GT3 is for sale in Belgium from 174.639.30 euros, the Touring package is a free option.