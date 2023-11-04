You can see it as the open brother of the Cayman GT4 RS. And as you undoubtedly know, that is a car that we have TG high – thanks to the high-revving, turbo-less 4.0-liter boxer engine from the 911 GT3 and some clever tricks with the intake duct that is located above your head. We are therefore extremely pleased to report that yes, the Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​also has that engine and tricks on board.

But where the wonderfully compelling and tactile GT4 RS was made for and focused on track use, Andreas Preuninger and his GT department see a slightly ‘softer’ role for the Spyder RS: that of a road car with a racing engine, which you have to drive on normal roads. to enjoy. Preferably with the hood down.

Same specifications as the GT4 RS

It has the same power and torque as the GT4 RS: 500 hp (80 hp more than the Boxster Spyder) and 450 Nm. You already guessed it: it is only available with a PDK automatic transmission, although the gear ratios are slightly shorter, to encourage you to mainly use the steering wheel-mounted paddles for even more involvement.

These other ratios have no influence on the sprint time to 100 km/h; it is still completed in 3.4 seconds, and in 10.9 seconds you reach 200 km/h. It is also advisable to properly glue your toupee, hat or cap if you plan to try the top speed, which is 308 km/h.

Why the Spyder RS ​​doesn’t have a spoiler like the GT4 RS

But there is a lot more going on under the partly carbon fiber body than you might initially think. First of all: because it is mainly made for driving over mountain passes and B-roads and it is a lot less about lap times, it is less obsessed with aerodynamics. Hence the decision to exchange the enormous rear wing of the GT4 RS for a sturdy one ducktail-spoiler.

To somewhat compensate for the loss of aero at the rear, a large spoiler at the front and a different floor have been installed. It looks cool – a bit baby Carrera GT-like. Another important factor was weight. At 1,410 kilos, the RS Spyder is even 5 kilos lighter than the GT4 RS and 40 kilos lighter than a 718 Spyder.

The improvements of the Weissach package

You can save even more weight: select the Weissach package, which costs over 14,000 euros, when selecting the configuration. With that package you can include the option of cast magnesium wheels, which cost another 15,700 euros, which are 10 kilos lighter than the normal cast aluminum wheels. Would you also like ceramic brakes? Then you’ll have to spend quite a bit extra – both in terms of weight and money.

The most important weight saving is the roof, which is a technical masterpiece in itself. It is a manually operated fabric top that is 7.6 kilos lighter than that of the standard Spyder and weighs 16.5 kilos less than the top of a regular Boxster.

To raise the hood, you need to take it out of its Quasimodo hump, stretch the fabric, stretch the center section, insert the two ‘tails’ into the back ‘domes’ and put the panel in place… voilà! It sounds complicated, but is relatively simple.

Dynamically, the main difference between the Spyder RS ​​and GT4 RS is the revised, softer suspension. And it is also a lot softer: the difference is 55 percent at the front and 43 percent at the rear, although it should be noted that the GT4 RS is also extremely hard. In any case, it leads to a more relaxed, friendlier road behavior and changes the attitude of the car significantly.

The Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​naturally drives brilliantly

What is it like to drive? Brilliant. The Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​takes one of the best engines, chassis and settings in the world and then puts it under the guillotine to expose all your senses to even more stimulation. At the same time it is an extremely approachable car; its handling is graceful, its balance formidable and it flies under the radar in a way that recent RS models usually don’t.

The less hard suspension and damping also make a noticeable, pleasant difference. It is more pliable, grips corners more energetically and is not as easily thrown off by potholes as a GT4 RS. But the Spyder RS ​​thrives best when you give it its thunder. And above all you should do that; there lies its true nature and charm. He’s wicked fast and capable without being intimidating.

The steering is wonderfully weighty, the brakes are strong (especially the ceramic ones), it has an rib-bruising amount of grip (especially on dry surfaces, thanks to the sticky Cup 2 tires, the limited slip differential and the torque vectoring) and the gearbox shifts very quickly and smoothly. Okay, since everything here is about the driving experience, a manual would have been a treat, but you can’t have everything.

The Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​is a successful end of an era

Because the six-cylinder boxer engine works without turbos, you have to be in the higher rev ranges for optimal performance. But it’s also great fun to explore the entire rev range from below – especially for the sound, of course. While the metallic, screeching tone of the GT4 RS at 9,000 rpm can sometimes become a bit too much, the open roof reduces the resonance in the cabin, making it less tiring.

All in all, it is an incredibly talented device, this Spyder RS. He has a university degree in feel good and is a master at pleasing every conceivable sense. The Spyder RS ​​is the definition of a purist’s car. A jewel that celebrates everything that is great about driving and the combustion engine. It’s not cheap, but as an ultimate reminder of what will very soon be a bygone era, it’s a bargain.

Specifications of the Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​(2023)

Engine

3,996 cc

six-cylinder boxer

500 hp @ 8,400 rpm

450 Nm @ 6,750 rpm

Drive

rear wheels

7v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.4 s

top speed 308 km/h

Consumption (average)

13.0 l/100 km

294 g/km CO2 G label

Dimensions

4,418×1,822x

1,252 mm (lxwxh)

2,482 mm (wheelbase)

1,410 kg

54 l (petrol)

225 l (luggage)

Prices

€253,300 (NL)

€177,983 (B)