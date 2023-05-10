Mentally we had already closed the chapter of the 718 with a petrol engine. The Cayman GT4 RS was a nice ending before Porsche’s smallest sports car surrendered to electrification. But no, saying goodbye is not easy, not even for Porsche. That’s why they’re coming up with another RS ​​version of the 718. This is the Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​– and it’s good.

Normally when you make a convertible version of a coupe, you have to live with some compromises. Weight usually increases slightly and performance decreases. You do get a healthy dose of vitamin D in return. But with this 718 Spyder RS, Porsche manages to reduce the weight. It’s only 5 kilos, but still.

No automatic roof

The weight remains limited because of the soft top. Not only is an automatic mechanism missing; the mechanism is missing in its entirety. You have to detach the soft top completely manually and put it in the back. The roof consists of two parts and if you only mount the top part, you only have a sunshade, but open sides.

The Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​is not as light as – let’s call it something – an MX-5. The total weight is 1,410 kilos, but there is 500 hp in return. Like the GT4 RS, the Spyder borrows the six-cylinder from the larger 911 GT3 RS. This turboless 4.0-liter boxer engine is only stopped by the limiter at 9,000 rpm.

Specifications of the Porsche 718 Spyder RS

Then the performance. The 5 kilos less (and even another 7.6 kilos less if you leave the soft top in the garage) do little with the sprint times. The 0-100 time remains 3.4 seconds and the 0-200 time of 10.9 seconds is also unchanged. Only the top speed drops from 315 for the GT4 RS to 308 km/h for the Spyder. Unfortunately, a manual gearbox is not available, only a PDK.

Not only the roof is missing from the Porsche 718 Spyder RS. Where the GT4 RS has a large scaffolding on the back, the Spyder gets a subtle spoiler. The lip under the front bumper is also a bit shorter. About the 911 GT3 Touring, Porsche said that you only notice the lack of a rear spoiler above 100 km / h – so you don’t have to worry so much in the Netherlands.

As icing on the cake, you can also order this Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​with a Weissach package. With this you get more carbon fiber and you also get the option for lighter magnesium wheels and titanium exhaust tips. In addition, you can have the dashboard covered with RaceTex, a kind of alcantara. The new Spyder RS ​​should appear in July. Prices will follow shortly.