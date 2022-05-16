Porsche began testing the technological components of the Mission R with the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance. The GT racing car prototype electric it is getting closer to reality. On the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport the electrical mechanics of the Mission R, derived in turn from that of the Taycan.

Porsche 718 GT4 ePerformance together with the Mission R prototype

On paper, the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance can count on the same performance as the current one 911 GT3 Cup of the generation 992.

Features Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance

As with the Mission R, the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance’s all-electric drivetrain is based on a Permanently excited synchronous electric motor (PESM) derived from those of the Taycan and positioned on the front and rear axles. Together, they turn the racing car into one four-wheel drive and can provide a maximum power of up to 800 kW (1,088 hp).

Porsche 718 electric GT4 ePerformance on the track

The direct oil cooling of the electric motors and the Porsche-developed battery pack counteracts heat-induced derating. Thanks to the a 900 voltsthe state of charge (SoC) of the battery at full charge capacity changes from 5 to 80% in about 15 minutes.

Porsche 718 Cayman electric racing car

Under the direction of the designer Grant Larson, a Porsche Style team developed the shape of the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance. The electric racing car is 14 centimeters wider than one 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport. About 6,000 parts were designed from scratch.

The body is made of, among others, composite materials in natural fiberwith production set to generate fewer emissions than production of comparable synthetic materials.

Porsche 718 Cayman electric GT4 ePerformance

Even the recycled carbon fibers are used for testing purposes. Compared to the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, the flared fenders offer more clearance for racing tires 18-inch Michelin wider.

Porsche 718 GT4 ePerformance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance makes its first appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speedscheduled from 23 to 26 June 2022.

Porsche 718 GT4 ePerformance on the track

Its second public release is scheduled for August 20, 2022 at the Porsche plant in Leipzig on the occasion of the 20th anniversary.

Photo Porsche 718 GT4 ePerformance

