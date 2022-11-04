The Cayman and Boxster variants of the Porsche 718 are now also available in the Style Edition version, dedicated to those who do not like to go unnoticed. The new aesthetic characterization looks to the past by paying homage to the 964 series of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS in the livery, reinterpreted in a more modern key in the new Ruby Star Neo color. The Style Editions are also recognizable by the 20-inch glossy black wheels that stand out on the sides together with the Porsche logo in chiaroscuro, in addition to the silver one on the rear. The special specification is completed by the black sports tailpipes, as well as the “Boxster” lettering embossed on the 718 convertible top. The interior features black leather upholstery with contrasting chalk-colored stitching, illuminated door sill trims and the Porsche logo embroidered on the headrests.