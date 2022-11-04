Cayman and Boxster in new liveries inspired by the legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS of the 964 series
The Cayman and Boxster variants of the Porsche 718 are now also available in the Style Edition version, dedicated to those who do not like to go unnoticed. The new aesthetic characterization looks to the past by paying homage to the 964 series of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS in the livery, reinterpreted in a more modern key in the new Ruby Star Neo color. The Style Editions are also recognizable by the 20-inch glossy black wheels that stand out on the sides together with the Porsche logo in chiaroscuro, in addition to the silver one on the rear. The special specification is completed by the black sports tailpipes, as well as the “Boxster” lettering embossed on the 718 convertible top. The interior features black leather upholstery with contrasting chalk-colored stitching, illuminated door sill trims and the Porsche logo embroidered on the headrests.
Style Edition: the equipment
–
The Porsche 718 Style Editions are equipped as standard with Bi-Xenon headlamps with LED daytime running lights, front and rear parking system with rear view camera. Inside we find infotainment compatible with Apple CarPlay, heated seats and multifunction steering wheel, in addition to automatic climate control. Both are powered by the 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder boxer engine with 300 hp and 380 Nm of torque, for 0-100 km / h acceleration stored in 5.1 seconds with the manual gearbox and in 4.7 seconds with the Pdk automatic gearbox. 7-speed. The top speed is 275 km / h. As is well known, Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster will only be offered in a 100% electric version from 2025. Before them it should be the turn of the Macan and the 911 hybrid, in homage to the company strategy that provides for 50% of sales to come from electric or plug-in models by the middle of the decade.
#Porsche #Cayman #Boxster #enriched
Leave a Reply