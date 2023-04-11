Puglia regionals, the Center-right likes the Mediaset conductor, but …



Nicola Porro president of the Puglia Region? The idea sounds crazy, but not that much. Sources of the coalition confirm that they have probed the availability, for 2024 or 2025 (we will see, it depends on Michele Emiliano’s choices of whether or not to run for the European elections), of the Mediaset journalist born in Rome but with origins in Andria.

All the main parties of the coalition like Porro’s name, but there would be the salary issue. Actually at Mediaset, even if no one knows the exact figure of his salary, we are talking about 1.5 or even 2 million euros a year while a regional president earns less than a parliamentarian and we are at most around 150-200 thousand euros per year. “We’d like to, but it’s going to be hard for him to change his mind“, they explain from the center-right.

As for the mayor of Bari, another very important match, it seems that many have proposed (from Sisto to Schittulli) but the premier Giorgia Meloni would have a woman in mind for the Apulian capital. But from sources at the highest levels of the Brothers of Italy there is no confirmation on this front. “It’s soon, we’ll see”, the sources limit themselves to explaining.





