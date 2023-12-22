Porridges | The sales of Tuomaa's hit porridge in the market are striking: “Part of the gang must hate us”

About 600 portions of Tuomaa's hit porridge per day have been sold. According to entrepreneur Valtteri Sinkkonen, the queue has sometimes been so long that fences have had to be bought in front of the stall.

Helsinki The Tuomaa market will come to an end on Friday, and the overwhelming success of the event is clear.

The N4ku restaurant's hit pudding market has been beaten by a clever entrepreneur Valtteri Sinkkonenwhich says that there has been a queue for porridge every day almost since morning.

It is, among other things, containing tangy red currants, kinuski sauce and roasted butter of the rice porridge portion. It has become very popular during the market, first through social media and later HS news through.

Sinkkonen says that approximately 600 portions of porridge have been sold per day. This means almost four thousand liters of porridge during the entire market.

Since one portion of porridge costs 11.50 euros, a quick calculation of the porridge alone has accumulated sales of over 150,000 euros during the market.

However, Sinkkonen reminds that, for example, a large chunk of the money will be spent on employee salaries and raw material costs.

“In the endgame, one serving of porridge may not leave an awful lot for the entrepreneur, but every penny goes home.”

Porridge apart from the sales figures, the fact that the queue at the stall has become so long on many days that the sellers have not seen the end of it speaks of its popularity.

According to Sinkkonen, customers have said that they have waited in line for porridge from an hour to an hour and 40 minutes at worst.

In some places, the queue has already grown so big that the organizers of the Tuomaa market had to bring fences so that the queue could find a clear route.

“There it twists and turns like a game of worms,” ​​says Sinkkonen.

In addition, according to him, the organizers had hoped that N4kun and the glögi brand Kåska would get their own security guards. However, according to Sinkkonen, this was not successful.

“We tried to get some funny giant there, who would throw a lip on the attention vest, but we couldn't find one in this situation.”

N4kun Christmas porridge has plenty of fillings, such as tangy berries.

Singkonen estimates that the secret of porridge's popularity is a combination of a functional product and extensive media coverage.

“Some have said that the popularity is only due to the fact that Hesari did I'm talking about us. But the whole thing would hardly have come to fruition if the porridge wasn't so good,” he says.

Still, Sinkkonen says he was surprised by how much attention the porridge has received. According to him, in some places the hustle and bustle has “been out of control” and he wonders whether the success of one stall has harmed or benefited other entrepreneurs in the market.

“The porridge seller at the neighboring kiosk had to take the porridge off his sales list, and another gave away his porridge for free. I got a bit of a feeling that we had already gone too hard,” he says.

“Almost every year there is a porridge king on the market, but this year the popularity was quite exceptional. Part of the gang probably hates us and sometimes I wonder if we've ruined other people's Christmas.”

On the other hand, Sinkkonen points out that some of those who have not been able to stand in line for the hit porridge have gone to eat at the neighboring stalls. According to him, N4kun's salespeople have also tried to recommend other interesting products on the market to customers.

Hittipuuro may have also generally brought a buzz to the market. Although, according to Sinkkonen, Monday in particular is often a quiet day in the market and, for example, a bus strike or bad weather may tax the number of customers, according to him, there have always been enough customers.

Rice porridge friends, Sinkkosen has good news. His purpose is to bring the porridge to the Tuomaa market next year as well.

Sinkkonen would also like to launch new products next year, which also seem to have hit potential.

“I dream of a green ball that would be the president Urho Kekkonen looking”, he reveals.