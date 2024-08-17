Porridge | This is how you cook fluffy apple whipped porridge

Apple whipped porridge

10 servings

Preparation time 30 minutes + 2 hours cooling

1 l loose applesauce

1/2 l of water

2 dl semolina flour

about 1 dl of sugar

(½ tsp salt)

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1-2 teaspoons of vanilla sugar

In addition

milk or oat milk

1. Measure the applesauce and water into a pot. Bring to a boil and sprinkle in the semolina while whisking. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes. Season with sugar, salt and cinnamon while cooking.

2. Leave the lid on, turn off the stove and let the porridge brew on its own for another 10 minutes.

3. Transfer the pot to a sink filled with cold water. Lift the lid off the porridge to speed up cooling. If you can’t wait, you can let the porridge cool down at room temperature.

4. Add vanilla sugar and beat the cooled porridge with an electric mixer until fluffy. Serve as a fluffy foam as is or let cool in the refrigerator before serving. Enjoy as a morning or snack with cold milk.

Tip! It is most convenient to make apple whip porridge while making a pot of applesauce. Wash a couple of kilos of apples and cut them with the peel into blocks in a pot so that the core remains. Add a splash of water and heat until boiling. Cook over medium heat, covered, until the apples are soft. Scoop from time to time so that the uppermost apples move to the bottom of the pot to ripen. Purée the soft apples with a stick blender. Pour part of the applesauce into another container and continue preparing the whipped porridge according to the instructions.

