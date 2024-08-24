Porridge | Easy oatmeal that is ready in the oven as if by itself

Porridge|Oatmeal can be made in many ways. With this instruction, it is cooked in the oven.

Oatmealfresh berries and fruits. It has the ingredients for a very nutritious and delicious breakfast, and what’s best, this recipe frees the breakfast cook from the stove.

Oven porridge requires the most work only in terms of chopping the fruit, because otherwise it will cook as if by itself in the oven. The liquid is oat milk, which brings richness to the taste.

The chopped fruits are roasted on top of the oven porridge in the final stage. Fresh blueberries are the perfect addition. Add some good, fresh coffee or tea on the side and a wonderful breakfast is ready.

Fruit oven porridge

4 servings

Preparation time 10 minutes + cooking 45 minutes

5 dl of oatmeal

¼ teaspoon salt

1 l oat milk

6 dl chopped fruit (e.g. plums, nectarines, apricots)

2 tablespoons cane granulated sugar

2 dl blueberries

In addition

1 tablespoon of margarine for greasing the pan

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Grease a baking dish (water approx. 2½ l). Pour the flakes, salt and oat milk into the pan, mix and put the pan in the oven for 30 minutes. Chop the fruit. Take the pan out of the oven, lay the pieces of fruit on the surface of the porridge and put the pan back in the oven for 15 minutes. Sprinkle the sugar and blueberries on top of the porridge and serve immediately.

Recipe: Raisa Laine / Gloria’s Food & Wine