The 2022 of the Mercedes it was a continuous run-up, which probably won’t stop even with the end of the season. Brackley’s team had to recover from a technical and design deficit very important since the winter tests of Montmeló and Sakhir. A gap that forced Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to often do somersaults (and even physical jumps, considering the problems related to porpoising) for a top-5 finish.

With the passing of the races and especially the introduction of the TD039 directive, Mercedes has hidden a lot of dust under the carpet. To eliminate it completely, it will be necessary to work again next winter, after that – according to team principal Toto Wolff – Mercedes practically took the first ten months of development just to stem the porpoising: “We believe we understand where the gap comes from“, Commented the Austrian. “We may have lost eight or ten months in terms of development because we couldn’t figure out what was wrong. But we are also playing in the long run. The judgment on the team and performance is not based on a single year or a weekend. This is how we have managed to win all these championships so far“.

In Mexico City, Mercedes was inferior to Max’s Red Bull Verstappenbut it had also seemed clearly superior to the Ferrari, in great difficulty with the altitudes of the capital of the Central American state. Interlagos – which will not be two thousand meters but also the Brazilian track is 700 meters above sea level – will tell a perhaps different story, with Ferrari and Mercedes who will fight closer for the role of second force. In Brazil there will also be the third Sprint of the season, a factor that could mix the cards but also provide Verstappen’s Red Bull with further showcases and opportunities for domination.