Plus the Mercedes tries to find a solution to the problem of porpoising, the more it gets bogged down, like a little fish squirming in the net. In Brackley they are taking every road to make sure the W13 doesn’t jump anymore, with George Russell even invoking active suspensions (now banned by regulation). The desperate search for a way out has been going on since February, yet the porpoising seen at Imola it was perhaps the worst of the first four races. Russell finished fourth, but back pain hit him for days; Lewis Hamilton instead played an anonymous race, lost out of the points-zone.

High-speed hopping is a growing problem. This is demonstrated by the fact that the first version of the Mercedes, the one with the bellies and brought to Montmeló, did not have much of it, even if the lap times were not very competitive: “We took the car from the presentation to the first winter tests. It had a lot less porpoising than the second spec, which we then took to Bahrain. Comparing the data between the two cars should take us one step further. We will try something in Miami and then again in Barcelona“Said team principal Toto Wolff to Auto Motor und Sport. “There is no quick way out, at least there isn’t one that we see clearly. There is no point in correcting something now if you don’t know what that ‘something’ should be like. If you do, you make things worse instead of making them better. First we need to fully understand the problem, then insert it into a mathematical model, then fix it. It’s a painful time, but we have to go through it“.