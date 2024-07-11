by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari, experiments continue

At Silverstone the Ferrari carried out comparative tests that demonstrated how the old Imola package was more effective than the latest developments introduced at Montmeló. As we anticipated since the Catalunya event, the aerodynamic bounce reappeared on the SF-24, which cancelled out the benefits brought by the developments and – indeed – created new problems.

The gain in aerodynamic load, the aim of the Montmeló race, has been achieved, but Ferrari cannot exploit it until it solves the problem of the proposingwhich was not in the simulator and that Frederic The vessel describes it as a criticality that can be triggered at “minimum points”, as reported Cars, Motors and Sports.

The impression is that Ferrari has understood what triggers the problem, as confirmed by Carlos Sainz, but finding a solution is a whole other matter. It is unlikely that this will be possible before the summer break, and so the most logical path is to continue choosing which package to take to the Hungaroring and Spa. In Maranello, as confirmed by the German newspaper, they have decided to opt for the new package in Hungary and for the old package in Belgium.

Vasseur’s words

“There is no clear pattern in which the rebound occurs“, Vasseur explained. “Trigger points can be minimal. Unfortunately, It is not possible to simulate this phenomenon even in the wind tunnel. Porpoising makes it incredibly difficult to pinpoint the strengths and weaknesses of the car: the Silverstone experiment had to be done even if it is difficult for a team to give up on something in advance. (on performance, ed.). Despite all the data, it is difficult to find out exactly which part of the car’s floor favors the rebound. There are solutions that cost lap time, there must be one that does not cost lap time. This is only possible with another update. Next race we will still have to drive with what we have. I hope that later on some parts will arrive that will eliminate the bounce.. The others? I don’t look at them. We have to get back to the level of Imola or Monte-Carlo and be able to fight for pole position and victories. There are still twelve races, we can still make a big difference“.

The reasons for the choice

Due to its layout, the Hungaroring should not cause any problems for the “new” SF-24: the corners of the tortuous Mogyoród track are on average slower than those of Silverstone and Montmeló, and therefore the problem of rebounding should be less accentuated. This problem would however arise again in Belgium, where Ferrari according to its plans should go with the old floor, accepting to have less downforce but solving the rebound problem at the root. Especially at Spa, therefore, the Rossa should suffer, because even without proposing would find itself struggling with a car that is two months old compared to the competition: an eternity especially in an F1 with such close margins, with cars that make huge leaps forward (or back) depending on the success of the updates.