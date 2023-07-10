“Without history there is no memory and neither is there democracy.”

Porfirio Munoz Ledo

Two weeks away from turning 90 ceased to exist Porfirio Alejandro Muñoz Ledo and Lazo de la Vegafor all and so known Porfirio Munoz Ledo. I have not the slightest doubt that to our reality, time, space and country, you will need your sharpness, the clarity of your thinking and the expression of your ideas.

The words of porphyry they had the power of lightning, luminous blows in a land of pride and ignorance, in recent years -with their words- the land that those in power identify as a place of hatred and division, sadly it is.

Convinced of the reasons of the left in a Mexico of inequalities supported Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Disillusion accompanied the last stretch of his life, but he did not corner him, he stood up, firm as he was, he did not hesitate to point out government ties to criminals. Porfirio knew how to maintain himself at the level of a statesman, three times he tried to reach the presidential candidacyit did not achieve that purpose, it has left us great lessons, the path towards a new republic, the proposal to agree on a new constitution. knowledgeable teacher of law, studious, polemicist open to dialogue and debate of ideas. He rests in peace. He lived.

The days of July have had charming nuances for those of us who see in political practice the way to compose the country and restore the strength of the institutions. In September the electoral process formally begins based on the electoral reforms of 2014. Remember that the so-called “Plan B” it didn’t work. He did not pass the test in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation. But don’t think that the man president has remained in peace, not ladies and gentlemen, he will not remain in peace, he will do everything possible and impossible, as it is read, to maintain power, corkolata in between or himself. He has been embroidering a fence; customs, border crossings, ports, cdmx airport, airline, infrastructure works, national guard, all with the military and the navy. I don’t want to lose sleep, I’m not a seer either, I’m joining the data and the sum points towards a totalitarian state. May memory assist us to remember history and take care of democracy, dixit porphyry.

For now and in strict alphabetical order by name, Beatriz Paredes, Enrique de la Madrid, Santiago Creel and Xóchitl Gálvez They have registered among many others to aspire to be considered and considered by the Alliance and represent it in a great exercise of national unity towards 2024. Winds of hope blow from the north to the south, from the east to the west, we breathe differently, it is possible to preserve the best of social programs and strengthen institutions. Getting Mexico Maintain the respect that you have had for decades in the concert of nations. Paving the way for generations so that, through study, science, and technology, we reach optimal levels of development and economic growth where aspiring to excel is not synonymous with treason. Mexican youth deserve the opportunity to choose.

I salute with respect and appreciation the height of vision of the leaders of the parties of the alliance to propose to Ildefonso Guajardo already Jose Angel Gurria are incorporated into first-level tasks in the construction of international relations and the government plan of the coalition. They are two men with the level of statesmen, they know the generations and their possibilities, they love the country and have extensive knowledge, a SUCCESS with capital letters the offer and acceptance. He has given us a great lesson.

Postscript. – Autonomous University of Sinaloa, rock: However, it moves!

Postscript 2.- Please! Let’s not live as if nothing happened.

In case you didn’t read it: