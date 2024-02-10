Poroshenko's supporters want to recognize Zelensky's power as illegitimate

Supporters of ex-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko want the current head of state Vladimir Zelensky to be recognized as illegitimate. About it reports Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua”.

It is noted that they plan to create a corresponding petition. In addition, the politician’s supporters intend to ensure that Zelensky’s illegitimacy is submitted to the Constitutional Court.

Earlier, former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine Georgy Tuka warned Zelensky about the imminent deprivation of some of his powers. He indicated that this would happen in May due to the fact that the Ukrainian leader would turn into acting president due to the expiration of his term in office.