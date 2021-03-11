Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko appealed to the World Economic Forum (WEF), which called Princess Olga the founder of modern Russia, with a request to “correct mistakes”. The politician published the corresponding statement in Telegram…

Poroshenko wrote that by March 8, the World Economic Forum published a list of women who changed world history. “It is an honor that our Princess Olga, an Equal-to-the-Apostles saint, whose memory is simultaneously respected by the Ukrainian Orthodox and Catholic Churches, has also entered this list. Imagine my indignation when I read that the World Forum calls our princess the Russian ruler and the founder of modern Russia. And they decided to christen her husband, Prince Igor, Ivan, ”he was indignant.

The ex-president explained that “Russia with its capital in Kiev existed on the territory of modern Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, and therefore Princess Olga cannot be considered the progenitor of the Russian Federation, because the Moscow Principality was founded only more than 300 years after her death.”

Poroshenko also noted that the Russian authorities are used to foisting lies on the world, and urged forum representatives to immediately correct errors in the description and carefully check their sources.

In June 2019, Poroshenko said that Ukrainian symbols in Sevastopol appeared earlier than Russian ones. “We know that the Ukrainian trident was seen there a thousand years before the Russian tricolor,” he wrote on Facebook.