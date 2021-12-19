Kiev should be one of the first to respond to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees for Russia. This opinion was expressed on Sunday, December 19, by the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

“The answer to these proposals cannot only be the answer of the official Washington. Everyone concerned should react. And Kiev is the very first. I urge the Ukrainian authorities not to hide in the Carpathian mountains. To be not on skis, but on the forefront of the life of the world. We cannot trample on the danger of events unfolding before our eyes, ”Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

The former Ukrainian leader noted that now the fate of Ukraine is being decided and “the strategic horizon of its development is being determined.” According to Poroshenko, any negotiations on security guarantees for Russia should be related to the issues of Crimea and Donbass.

On December 17, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that Russia had formed a team to negotiate with the United States on security guarantees. The diplomat called on his American colleagues to determine, in turn, their composition.

On the same day, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft treaties between Russia and the United States and NATO on security guarantees. As follows from the documents, in particular, the alliance should refuse to conduct any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia.

On December 18, Ryabkov said that Russia had offered the United States to hold talks on security guarantees exclusively on a bilateral basis, stressing that the participation of other countries would make them meaningless.

On the same day, it became known that the United States was going to give a response to the RF proposals on security guarantees next week. According to a White House source, the US presidential administration found some of the proposals useful and others unacceptable.