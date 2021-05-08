Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko addressed Ukrainians ahead of Victory Day. His post was published in Facebook…

According to the politician, Ukraine was the first to feel the consequences of the Second World War due to the “collusion of two totalitarian regimes” – the USSR and Nazi Germany. Poroshenko emphasized that Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin are “one field of the berry,” and also remembered Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of inciting war.

The ex-president also stressed that Kiev seeks to support the “European tradition” of memory of the Victory. He ended his appeal with a rude statement addressed to Putin.

In Ukraine, the main events on the occasion of the end of the war at the state level are held not on May 9, but on the 8th – on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, established in March 2015. Thus, the main festive events are held in a European manner.