The fifth president of Ukraine, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Petro Poroshenko, reacted to the sanctions imposed by Russia in opposition to him. He expressed his opinion on his web page in Facebook…

The parliamentarian thought-about them a “state award”. “It is like a top quality mark,” he mentioned.

On September 4, the Russian authorities imposed sanctions in opposition to former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Along with Poroshenko, the listing contains the chief of the Okean Elzy group Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, member of the extremist group Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar Folks, banned in Russia, Akhtem Chiygoz, ex-head of the Safety Service of Ukraine (SBU) Valentin Nalyvaichenko, Verkhovna Rada deputy Serhiy Taruta, former the presidential consultant within the Verkhovna Rada Irina Lutsenko and others. A complete of 41 individuals are listed within the doc.