The fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, left the building of the country’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) seven minutes after his arrival. This was stated by the press service of the SBI in Facebook.

It is specified that the ex-leader of Ukraine arrived with his lawyers at the premises of the State Bureau of Investigation at 16:07. At 4:11 p.m., the suspect was registered in the Visitor’s Journal, but at 4:14 p.m., Poroshenko left without waiting for the investigator.

Related materials:

The press service added that law enforcement officers may regard the actions of the ex-president as “improper performance by the suspect of the duties assigned to him.”

On January 17, Poroshenko returned from abroad and promised to prove his innocence. Despite the court decision, the security forces did not detain him at the airport. He arrived at the meeting on his own and stated that he did not believe in the possibility of arrest. On January 19, the court released the politician to freedom under a personal obligation – the mildest possible measure of restraint in Ukrainian legislation.