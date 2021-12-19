Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said that official Kiev should be the first to respond to the draft security guarantees proposed by Russia. On Sunday, December 19, he wrote about this on his page in Facebook…

In his opinion, “the Kremlin’s whims of” security guarantees “go far beyond the framework of bilateral relations” between the United States and Russia, and also “directly affect the national interests of the overwhelming majority of states in the entire Euro-Atlantic space.”

“Moreover, they touch upon precisely the area that makes the free democratic world a free world proper,” wrote Poroshenko.

For this reason, everyone concerned should respond to these proposals, and Kiev, first of all, believes the former Ukrainian leader. He also demanded from the country’s authorities “not to hide in the Carpathian mountains”, but to be at the forefront of the life of the world.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements with NATO on security guarantees. They contain, in particular, calls for the alliance not to view Moscow as an enemy, not to create a threat of military escalation and to abandon the further expansion of NATO to the East.

As part of the security agreements, Russia also suggested that the member states of the North Atlantic Alliance abandon plans for Ukraine and not include Kiev in the organization.