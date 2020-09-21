The fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, said that the expenses for the office of the head of state, laid down in the draft budget for next year, indicate that in reality, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy costs taxpayers the most in the entire history of the country. Reported by press service political forces.

Poroshenko recalled that in the draft budget, the costs of security officials and the maintenance of Zelensky’s entourage increased. “Once they said that they would ride bicycles in motorcade (…) Despite the fact that both Zelensky and this whole team have their own real estate, the declaration is already cracking, and not everything is indicated there. Goloborodko (hero of the Servant of the People series, President-teacher Vasily Goloborodko, played by Zelensky before the presidency – approx. “Lenta.ru”) became the most expensive president of Ukraine in terms of government spending, ”Poroshenko said.

He noted that the budget plans to cut subsidies for low-income citizens by 7 percent. “This is despite the fact that according to all forecasts, the market price for gas will increase significantly, and, accordingly, the tariffs. This is despite the fact that this year they are already 2 billion (almost $ 71 million – approx. “Lenta.ru”) reduced the cost of subsidies, ”the ex-president emphasized.

Earlier, the ex-president’s lawyer, Ilya Novikov, named the number of criminal cases initiated against his client. According to him, he is aware of 58 cases brought against Poroshenko. At the same time, the lawyer noted that it is not possible to name the exact number, since there may be cases that he does not know about.