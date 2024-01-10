Former President of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko called on the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada to lift the ban on deputies traveling abroad, as this is an obstacle to their diplomatic work. He stated this on January 10 in a video published on the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian TV channel “First”.

“The leadership of parliament must cancel the disgusting and illegal orders to block the departure of deputies and the formation of permanent delegations of inter-parliamentary associations. This is a criminal offense of obstructing inter-parliamentary diplomacy,” he said.

Poroshenko also stressed that his faction demands immediate consideration of a number of issues, for example, a bill banning the activities of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. In addition, in his opinion, parliament needs to consider a draft law on coordination with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the appointment and dismissal of commanders.

In addition, Poroshenko pointed out that the Verkhovna Rada should lift the ban on broadcasting meetings and allow journalists into the foyer so as not to hide the truth from the people.

On December 1, Petro Poroshenko reported that the Ukrainian border service did not allow him to leave the country. According to the former Ukrainian leader, he intended to hold “dozens of meetings” in Poland and the United States. In particular, he planned to discuss with the Polish side the lifting of the blockade for carriers on the border of the two countries, and with the American side – providing military assistance to Kyiv, the ex-president of Ukraine said.

Later, on December 21, the Strana.ua portal reported that Petro Poroshenko received funds from the Hungarian authorities in the amount of 37 million hryvnia ($985.3 thousand) before he tried to leave Ukrainian territory in early December of this year. It was clarified that the money was received by Poroshenko on November 24 and 30, 2023, before the failed meeting of the former Ukrainian leader with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on December 2 that Poroshenko was banned from traveling abroad because of his intention to meet with Orban. The department said that Russian special services were allegedly preparing an information and psychological special operation to reduce support for Ukraine among its allies.

On November 7, Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the crimes of the Kyiv regime, admitted in a conversation with Izvestia that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky could begin persecuting opponents ahead of possible elections in 2024.

Since February 2022, martial law has been in force in Ukraine, in addition, at the same time Zelensky signed a law on the general mobilization of citizens, according to which men aged 18 to 60 years are not allowed to leave the country

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).