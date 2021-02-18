Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko became the owner of the Ukrainian television channel “Pryamy”. The politician announced this on February 18 on TV.

According to him, the owner of the channel is Prime Assets Capital, a structure that is 100% “owned by Poroshenko Petr Alekseevich.” Poroshenko noted that he paid a lot of money to cover the channel’s debts and much more.

The website of the party “European Solidarity”, whose leader is a politician, says that he bought the TV channel from the former MP Vladimir Makeyenko.

As he added, there was information that the TV channel was going to be closed, that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) could recommend imposing sanctions against Direct.

“Yesterday I had dinner with one of the G7 ambassadors, and my phone was broken, it turned red. From all sources, I received a message – on the 19th, sanctions will be imposed against Mr. Makeyenko, the Pryamaya channel will be closed, ”Poroshenko emphasized, adding that he showed some of the messages to the ambassador.

On Thursday morning, Makeyenko called him and asked for help in protecting the channel. Porosheno concluded that the freedom of speech and the standards of the journalist’s work on the TV channel will be preserved.

In early February, Poroshenko supported sanctions against a number of opposition Ukrainian TV channels. According to him, these channels have become “an open weapon of the Russian information war against Ukraine.”

Prior to that, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the NSDC decision to impose restrictions on the TV and radio company 112 Ukraine, its regional channels Ariadna TV, TV Vybor, New Format, Partner TV and Leader TV, as well as the Novosti 24 Chas company (NewsOne TV channel).