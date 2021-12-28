Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said that the current head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, fears and hates him. This became known on Tuesday, December 28.

“Any actions of Zelensky are not hindering my plans. Zelenskiy hates me, Zelenskiy is afraid of me, Zelenskiy commits crimes of illegal political persecution through a system of twisted justice. It did not start today, it lasts almost three years … This is a coup, because the fact that on the day of the FSB Zelensky made such a gift to Putin that he announced suspicion to me, the fifth president, who fought back Russian aggression for five years, “he said in an interview Ukrainian “Channel 5”.

On December 27, Petro Poroshenko said that at the beginning of next year he will definitely return to the country according to his schedule, which he does not intend to coordinate with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to him, he will return in the first half of January and will give “answers to all questions. And regarding high treason, and regarding the financing of terrorism. “

On December 20, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine announced the possible involvement of the ex-president in high treason. However, in the process of presenting the suspicion, the former Ukrainian leader ignored the security officials and left. Then Poroshenko left Ukraine.

The media reported that the former president was charged under two articles of the Criminal Code: “high treason” and “aiding the activities of terrorist organizations.” We are talking about the purchase of coal from Donbass. As the head of the central headquarters of the European Solidarity party, Alexander Turchinov, said on December 20, in 2014–2015, the country’s leadership was able to “ensure energy security” with the help of coal supplies.