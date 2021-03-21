Former President of Ukraine, Chairman of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko is the key organizer of the March 20 riots in Kiev. This was announced on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel by the advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak. His words lead RIA News…

Podolyak noted that in social media groups related to European Solidarity, they actively supported the action. “Of course, there was an attempt at political pressure with the help of such an action. Of course, in my opinion, one can name Petro Alekseevich Poroshenko as its key organizer, ”he added.

On March 20, a protest rally took place in Kiev for the release of the former head of the Odessa cell of the Right Sector organization banned in Russia, Sergei Sternenko. It was attended by about three thousand people. Radicals poured paint on the main entrance to the administration of President Volodymyr Zelensky, smashed glass in two doors, and then threw a fire inside.

After the attack on the head of state’s office, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies opened a criminal case. It was clarified that the specific circle of suspects in the case has not yet been determined, however, at least one person born in 1995 was detained by law enforcement officers in connection with the attack. It is noted that earlier he was prosecuted under the article on illegal handling of weapons.

Sternenko was sentenced to seven years in prison for kidnapping and robbery on February 24. He also had half of his property confiscated in favor of the state.