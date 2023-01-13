Porn actress Bailey admitted that in a relationship with a porn actor, they are jealous of each other

Porn actress Braylin Bailey spoke about the relationship with her boyfriend, porn actor Apollo Banks. The porn star admitted that due to the fact that they both work in the sex industry, there is jealousy in their relationship, transmits Daily Star.

Bailey says that since they began a romantic relationship, it has become easier for her to set boundaries at work. However, from time to time they face jealousy in a relationship.

To separate work from home, Bailey and Banks agreed that there would be an act in their intimate relationship that the actress would only allow her partner. According to the adult film star, this is an act she “won’t do with anyone else under any circumstances.”

In 2021, pornographic actress Vanna Bardo revealed some of the secrets of the adult film industry. She said that, like many in the industry, she is dating a colleague. According to her, in such a relationship there is neither condemnation nor jealousy.