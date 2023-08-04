Former porn star Jessica Stojadinovic, known by her pseudonym Stoya, gave advice to a 29-year-old woman complaining about the quality of orgasms after an illness. Her response to a letter from a reader publishes Slate edition.

According to the woman, the sensations changed after a year of treatment for vulvodynia, a condition in which she experienced pain from penetrative sex. Now her orgasms are dimmer both during sex with a partner and during masturbation. “It used to be a big crescendo and then fireworks, and now it’s a small crescendo and nothing,” she complained and asked for advice on returning vibrant orgasms.

Stojadinovic, in response, recommended first of all to consult with the doctor who treated vulvodynia and find out if this effect is a side effect. In addition, she advised to study your new sexual needs and use the “pleasure map” method – to influence different parts of the body with an ice cube, silk, feathers, massage oil, sex toys to find the action that brings the most pleasant sensations. “You can also practice meditation or yoga to increase your sense of connection with your own body,” Stoya concluded.

Earlier, Stojadinovic gave advice to a 29-year-old girl who complained about a sudden fetish for sick people. Stoya noted that a girl can turn on power, the role of a caring person, fear of loss, and advised to discuss new preferences in sex with a partner.