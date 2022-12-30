Georgina Rodriguez attacked for her Christmas present to Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez, girlfriend of the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, was severely attacked for her Christmas present to the Portuguese champion: Rolls Royce Dawn with an 8-speed gearbox worth 350 thousand euros.

The super gift, immortalized on social by Georgina Rodriguez herself, however, not everyone liked it, starting with the president of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla.

During the Spanish program Más vale tardeIndeed, Revilla harshly attacked Georgina Rodriguez: “I found it pornographic. With what people are going through, it’s immoral for these things to appear on television. This kind of attitude is the crudest pornography.”

The man then appealed to the Spanish media not to cover this type of news out of respect for all those people who struggle to make ends meet.

The couple, for their part, did not comment on the words of the president of Cantabria. Also because Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to what the Portuguese newspapers write, are in the meantime busy finding four employees for their mega-villa in Portugal to whom they would be willing to offer 6 thousand euros per month.