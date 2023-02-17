Porno | How to consume porn ethically? We asked the adult entertainment actor about it

According to Finnish adult entertainment actress Mimi Cica, ethical porn is “a bit of a funny concept”.

16.2. 18:00 | Updated 11:55

Where from I find a porn video that still makes me feel good after watching it?

How do I make sure I’m not supporting human trafficking? Where can I find videos that don’t increase mistreatment of women in society?

HS Nyt asked a professional in the field, a Finnish adult entertainment actor Mimi from Cica.

25-year-old Mimi from Helsinki has been making adult entertainment online since 2020. He has worked as a professional since March 2021.

Mimi Cica appears in the story under her stage name for security reasons.

Mimi has been involved in the videos of big production companies as well as organized filming herself. He also produces material for several sites and holds live cam sessions.

At the time of the interview, Mimi is at home in Budapest, but she also lives in Helsinki.

What is ethical porn?

When Mimi is asked what comes to mind when the words “ethical porn” come to mind, she smiles.

“I think it’s a bit of a funny concept.”

According to Mimi, you must first define what the word means ethical is meant.

In general, ethical porn often means that the Actors appearing in the video are involved of their own free will and enjoy their work.

However, according to Mimi, that in itself is the definition of porn.

“All porn is ethical or it’s not porn but human trafficking,” explains Mimi.

According to him, videos or content to which not all participants have given their consent are not porn.

Of course, there are other differences between productions that affect ethics. There are differences, for example, in the salary of the actors, the coverage of the contracts and the cleanliness and equipment of the filming facilities.

According to Mimi’s experience, big American productions get the best scores with these metrics.

Am I a better person if I pay for porn?

Multi seem to think that free porn is automatically less ethical than paid content.

According to Mimi, such a conclusion cannot be made, because there are all kinds of material on free websites.

Mimi’s income as an adult entertainment actress consists of five sources of income: free and paid sites where she uploads her own content, live broadcasts, filming organized by production companies, and promoting various ale codes.

Free sites like Pornhub are a big source of income for Mimi.

When he publishes, for example, a self-produced video on Pornhub, depending on the success of the clip, he can earn tens of thousands of euros over the years.

For example, Mimi’s most successful video has earned her 30,000 euros on free websites in six months.

It is much more than the reward for filming production companies, for which you could get, for example, a daily reward of 1,000 euros.

It doesn’t matter to Mimi from a financial point of view, whether someone looks at her content on free or paid pages. On free sites, the money comes from the ads at the beginning of the video. Paid sites, on the other hand, pay for videos based on sales.

According to Mimi, for example a lot of criticism obtained Pornhub pays creators the highest commissions of the big free sites.

“Of course, it would be nice if people would appreciate and pay for my work, but I also make use of those free sites. Most of my income comes from free viewers. My bank account grows well with that as well.”

Although Mimi supports salary transparency within the industry, she does not want to reveal her exact earnings publicly.

He does not like the public tossing around figures about the fees paid in the industry, as they can attract people to the industry just for “easy” money.

According to Mimi, her monthly income varies greatly, and often success also depends on sheer luck and whether a video manages to gain popularity on the sites.

How do you recognize that the performer is really enjoying himself?

To the question there’s no watertight answer—especially if it’s a clip with more violent material.

However, according to Mimi, with a little effort, you can figure it out.

According to him, every person working in the field of their own free will is active on social media.

“If the performer is not actively socializing himself, you can be pretty sure that he is a victim of human trafficking or is [pornoa] because of a lack of money.”

An adult entertainment actor’s job these days is about 80 percent social media presence and 20 percent making videos, Mimi explains.

“You can see that in girls who make porn out of their own will and want to make a career. They are active on social media and genuinely want to advance in their careers.”

According to Mimi, for example, “a lot of girls” come from Russia, who are only in the industry for a month or two. You hardly see them on social media.

Mimi advises people to get to know performers whose content they like. It’s a relatively easy way to find porn that its creators also enjoy.

An actor’s In addition to the lack of a social media presence, another warning sign is lack of language skills, according to Mimi.

If you watch a video where the female actor doesn’t say a word, even though the others are talking, you may be a victim of human trafficking.

In Europe and America, English is mainly used in the field. If the actor doesn’t say it, it could be an indication that he is forced into the industry or the intention is to work with porn or for a short time.

Ethically produced porn does exist. And you can learn to find it. The surest way is to get to know the performers and pay them directly for the material they produce themselves.

If, on the other hand, paying for porn seems like an impossible idea and you don’t think the distribution of video income is that important, the videos published by large American production companies on free websites are probably relatively ethically produced.

Correction 17.2. at 11:54 a.m. On paid sites, the reward is determined based on sales and not so much impressions.