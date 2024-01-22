pornhub, despite being one of the largest adult sites on the internet, has faced a number of serious legal problems in the past. Cases of child pornography have led various companies to withdraw their support. Thus, It was recently announced that the page will implement a measure that should have been present for a long time.

Through an email that has been sent to collaborators, it has been revealed that as of January 23, 2024, All those wishing to upload content to this site must provide consent from all parties involved.. While this is good news, it is a measure that comes very late, since the company has faced various legal problems in the past due to lack of consent.

In the past, The New York Times published an investigation indicating that multiple people appear in adult videos without their consent, and it has even been pointed out that some of these were minors at the time. Although it is very likely that the big production companies in the industry will not have a big problem providing official documentation to avoid any problems, it will be the independent and amateur creators who will surely hit a wall.

Considering that this measure will come into force until tomorrow, It remains to be seen how the public will react.. We can only wait. On related topics, the adult site is frequented by PlayStation users. Similarly, a new outbreak of bots is reported on Instagram.

Editor's Note:

It's strange that something as simple as a consent check is just being incorporated into one of the largest adult sites on the planet, although it's also not a surprise that many companies and users have opposed this for years.

Via: 404Medium