Those most responsible for PornHub, the largest free porn site on the internet, were unable to answer questions from Canadian MPs about why the web included child porn, rapes and non-consensual relationships for years or they were slow to withdraw those materials despite declaring themselves ethical leaders in the sector.

The CEO of MindGeek, the company responsible for PornHub and other porn sites like Brazzers Y Reality Kings, Feras Antoon, its director of operations, David Tassillo, and the company’s vice president, Corey Urman, appeared this Friday before the privacy committee of the lower house of the Canadian Parliament to respond to the accusations launched against the company in December by the The New York Times newspaper.

But to the exasperation of Canadian MPs, none of PornHub’s top three officials answered the committee’s key questions, especially those regarding the complaints from at least two women accusing the website of taking months to remove videos in which they are raped and tortured, one of them when I only had 13 years old.

At least, Antoon’s appearance served to meet the face of the CEO of MindGeek. As revealed yesterday by the Canadian newspaper “The Globe and Mail”, the only publicly known image Until now the CEO was the one that appears on a website with his name.

Feras Antoon, owner of the company that owns PornHub. Photo Radio Canada

Requests to remove these videos came from March last year.

Fake picture

The problem is that the image that accompanies his biography is that of a Norwegian individual who hardly resembles the real image of Antoon, an unattractive man, with a broad nose and deep entrances at the temples.

During his appearance, Antoon said he was “devastated what the victims of these horrendous acts have gone through. “

“This type of material has no place on our platform and is contrary to our values ​​and business model,” he said.

But at times, Antoon and Tassillo’s appearance seemed more like an attempt to promote PornHub than to try to clarify the issues of Canadian MPs or the accusations leveled against the company by several victims and the article in the New York newspaper.

Pornhub, the most popular free porn site. Photo Pornhub

The two praised the benefits of MindGeek, a company with 460 million dollars of annual income and legally registered in Luxembourg, with subsidiaries in Cyprus and Romania but which has its real headquarters in Montreal, where they work. 1,000 of the 1,800 company employees.

And Antoon was proud that PornHub is the fifth most visited website in the world, with 3.5 billion visits per month.

In the article, The New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof accused PornHub of being “infected with rape videos. It monetizes child rapes, revenge pornography, spy camera videos of women showering, racist and misogynistic content, and images of women suffocated with plastic bags. “

Rape and child pornography

Following the publication of the article, the credit card companies Visa and MasterCard announced that they would stop processing payments to MindGeek sites, although the two companies subsequently limited the ban to PornHub and resumed processing payments from MindGeek websites that use videos made with professional porn actors.

After the measures adopted by Visa and MasterCard, PornHub proceeded to remove millions of videos from its website whose authorship could not be verified and imposed security measures that have reduced the number of videos that PornHub contains from 13.5 to 3 million.

We are sorry that this [nuestro sitio web] has had an impact on any of the victims. But we can tell you that we are proud to have built a product that attracts 170 million people every day. Four million are Canadians, 30% of whom are women. If they saw such heinous things, don’t you think they would call the police? Feras Antoon, CEO of MindGeek

Antoon and Tassillo stated that the removal of those 10 million videos from the platform is a sample of the “evolution” of the website to ensure that its content is legal or has been shared legally.

But when Canadian MPs pressured the two executives on why they had waited to remove such unverified content until the publication of Kristof’s article and the stocks of credit card companies, Antoon and Tassillo were unable to give a coherent answer.

The only thing Antoon could point to in their defense is that the presence of child pornography on PornHub “makes them lose money” and “ruins the brand” they have “been building for years.”

Tassillo was also unable to explain why the company failed to act when Serena Fleites, who testified before the same committee Monday, alerted PornHub that the website contained a sex video of him from when he was 13 years old.

Fleites told deputies that many at her school used the video on PornHub to threaten and attempt to blackmail her and that her posting It caused depression and drug use.

For weeks, Fleites tried to get PornHub to remove the video. When the web did, it had been downloaded by people all over the world and uploaded again.

Parliament Hill, Ottawa: the Parliament of Canada. Reuters photo

Evasive Antoon and Tassillo declared this Friday that they have not found any reference to the Fleites case and that they did not have “enough information” to talk about that specific case.

Both were also unable to indicate how many times PornHub has reported in the last few years before the Canadian Police, as is their legal obligation, the existence of videos with child pornography or rapes.

“I don’t have the number in front of me”Tassillo answered on several occasions.

And for a company whose business model has been based on showing millions of people’s most intimate moments, with or without their consent, Canadian MPs could not help highlighting the irony of executives who are especially zealous to preserve their privacy.

Antoon and Tassillo claimed their privacy to not disclose your wages or company benefits.

They also justified Urman and other PornHub employees making statements to the media using false names to guarantee the “security” of staff.

Antoon also did not want to confirm that he drives a Lamborghini or that a mansion is being built in northern Montreal because, he said, no one has to be interested in that data.

With information from EFE