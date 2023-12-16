The end of the year is always a great time to do the math and put numbers into graphs and statistics. Also PornHub it does and now we can see which players use the “entertainment” site the most. The answer is, not too surprisingly, the players PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
No, we don't mean that Sony enthusiasts have their hands full more than others, but that the number of PlayStation consoles on the market is currently higher than that of opposing consoles.
The most surprising part is that the figure of PlayStation 5 is so high. Sony's latest console doesn't have an easily accessible browser, unlike the PS4. On PS5 you need to access the browser via the user guide, find a link for Twitter/X and then use it all to reach a search engine. This is not a high-level procedure, but it seems far too complicated just to… you understand… especially considering that there are other devices to obtain the same result.
The most searched sagas on Pornhub in 2023
As always, Pornhub offers many other very interesting statistics related to the world of video games, such as the most searched for IPs. In the top positions we find well-known names, such as Fortnite – popular even when the controller remains on the bedside table -, Overwatch – full of characters of great depth – Minecraft – we don't know what to say, we like cubes – and Pokémon – do you know that Vaporeon in terms of… -.
Among the new features this year are Atomic Heart (let's assume for the robotic twins) e Baldur's Gate 3 (in this case you are spoiled for choice). The arrival of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom instead helped the saga move up 26 positions. The biggest drop is that of Among Us, 11 positions: what is the need for a Cult of the Lamb style sex update?
#PornHub #reveals #consoles #people #watch #videos #video #games #searched
Leave a Reply