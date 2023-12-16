The end of the year is always a great time to do the math and put numbers into graphs and statistics. Also PornHub it does and now we can see which players use the “entertainment” site the most. The answer is, not too surprisingly, the players PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

No, we don't mean that Sony enthusiasts have their hands full more than others, but that the number of PlayStation consoles on the market is currently higher than that of opposing consoles.

The most surprising part is that the figure of PlayStation 5 is so high. Sony's latest console doesn't have an easily accessible browser, unlike the PS4. On PS5 you need to access the browser via the user guide, find a link for Twitter/X and then use it all to reach a search engine. This is not a high-level procedure, but it seems far too complicated just to… you understand… especially considering that there are other devices to obtain the same result.